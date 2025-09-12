Khamzat Chimaev seemingly eyes UFC White House event, fans react: "You’re not allowed in"

UFC White House is all the rage right now, with many of the company's top talents vying for a spot on the card. Now, Khamzat Chimaev appears to have thrown his hat into the mix, fueling even more fan excitement for the historic occasion.

Ad

Yesterday, the newly crowned middleweight champion took to X to post a classical white building emoji, which many interpreted as 'Borz's' hinting at his interest in stepping up for the once-in-a-lifetime event.

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's X post below:

Khamzat Chimaev @KChimaev 🏛️

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Suffice it to say, fight fans had a lot of say about Chimaev's post, prompting them to flood his comments section with their thoughts and opinions:

@JayMel_02 wrote:

"Secret service already said you’re not allowed in."

@pottermason7 questioned:

"Not fighting till July, need the steroids to wear off?"

@Cage_PulseUFC chimed in:

"Did the wolf set its sights on the White House?"

Ad

@SAS_Kingdom wrote:

"MMA’s biggest star, the very face of the sport, is ready to conquer the White House."

Check out a few more responses below:

Screenshots courtesy: @KChimaev on Instagram

The White House event, part of the America250 celebrations, is expected to take place in June 2026. Dana White has recently revealed that the fights will take place on the South Lawn of the presidential residence, with a crowd of 5,000 in attendance. An additional 85,000 are expected to watch from a nearby park on big screens.

Ad

UFC elites, including Jon Jones and Conor McGregor, have noted their interest in the event. However, White has since confirmed that he will start building the card only from February.

When Khamzat Chimaev shot down his chances for the UFC White House event

While Kahzmat Chimaev's recent post has led many to believe he is campaigning for a spot on the UFC White House card, earlier this year, he had downplayed his chances to feature on the event.

Ad

Chimaev has historically had U.S. visa issues, forcing him to fight mostly overseas in recent years, until UFC 319, when he fought in Chicago for the title. So, when the White House card came up during an interview with TheMacLife ahead of his fight against Dricus du Plessis, the Chechen-born Emirati said:

"Bro, look at my face, I don't think they'll let me come over there, bro."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ujwal Jain Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.