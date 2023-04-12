Khamzat Chimaev possibly took a shot at Jiri Prochazka on Instagram.

Earlier this year, Chimaev claimed that he used to beat up Prochazka in training. ‘Denisa’ wasn’t happy about the accusations, leading to him warning ‘Borz’ that he would showcase his power if they ever fought in the octagon.

The Chechnya-born fighter responded by sending a private message to the former UFC light heavyweight champion about fighting in June or July, which has not materialized.

Chimaev might be trying to rekindle the rivalry with a recent Instagram post referencing samurais, which Prochazka resolves his ideology around. The photo showed a friend of ‘Borz’ holding a samurai sword with the caption saying:

“The last samurai 🥷🏼”

Chimaev last fought in September 2022, defeating Kevin Holland by unanimous decision. 'Borz' was supposed to fight Nate Diaz, but he missed weight by over seven pounds, leading to the main card being shuffled. Due to ongoing weight issues, ‘Borz’ will likely leave the welterweight division.

Meanwhile, Prochazka hasn’t fought since June 2022, when he defeated Glover Teixeira for the UFC light heavyweight belt. The Czech Republic native vacated the title after suffering a severe shoulder injury in training. Once he’s fully recovered, ‘Denise’ is expected to take on the reigning 185-pound king, Jamahal Hill.

Although Chimaev hasn’t fought at light heavyweight in the UFC, the matchup against Prochazka is not impossible. ‘Borz’ likes to compete in two divisions to stay active, and welterweight doesn’t seem to be an option moving forward.

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's cryptic Instagram post about Jiri Prochazka below:

What’s next for Khamzat Chimaev?

Khamzat Chimaev was on the verge of a welterweight title shot before missing weight at UFC 279. If he returns to 170 pounds, there is a strong argument for him deserving a title shot after Colby Covington. If ‘Borz’ moves up to middleweight, he will likely be matched up against his rival Paulo Costa in a number one contender matchup.

It’s difficult to predict what’s next for Chimaev. He recently called out several fighters on Twitter, including Costa, Covington, Israel Adesanya, Gilbert Burns, and Alex Pereira. Only time will tell what’s next for one of the most talked about fighters in the UFC.

