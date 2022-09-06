Khamzat Chimaev trolls Paulo Costa with infamous clip of Israel Adesanya post-fight 'dry-humping' celebration

Khamzat Chimaev trolled Paulo Costa on Twitter by posting the infamous clip of middleweight champion Israel Adesanya's dry-humping celebration. Chimaev posted the clip moments after his run-in with Paulo Costa at the UFC Performance Institute.

Chimaev's umbrage is the result of the Brazilian's comments where he labeled the Chechen a 'fake gangster'. Costa has also sided with Nate Diaz ahead of Chimaev's main event duties against the Stockton native.

These comments did not sit well with Khamzat Chimaev, who's demonstrated his bellicose several times in the past. Chimaev was seen lurking in a video posted on Costa's YouTube channel, while the Brazilian trained with former UFC welterweight Jake Shields. The pair had a heated exchange before being separated.

Even during the confrontation, Chimaev kept reminding Costa of his loss to Israel Adesanya. 'The Eraser' was tipped to be the biggest test of Adesanya's title reign, but his hopes were reduced to ashes by the Nigerian-born fighter. Following his second-round TKO victory at UFC 253, Adesanya performed the infamous 'dry-humping' celebration before Costa could get back on his feet.

Khamzat Chimaev mocked Costa during their clash, and posted the video on Twitter with a couple of laughing emojis.

Khamzat Chimaev has been primed for the biggest fight of his MMA career against Nate Diaz at UFC 279. 'Borz' looks to be in phenomenal shape ahead of the fervently anticipated clash.

Khamzat Chimaev claims that his team can beat Nate Diaz's team if they engage in a brawl during fight week

Khamzat Chimaev has issued a challenge to Nate Diaz's team ahead of their fight at UFC 279. The MMA community is well aware of the brawling adventures of the Diaz brothers. However, Chimaev is no stranger to physical confrontation.

'Borz' spoke to ESPN reporter Brett Okamoto about his mindset coming into the fight at UFC 279. Chimaev claimed that while he looked up to Diaz at one point in his career, the respect and admiration will be shunned when he steps into the octagon. The Chechen sent out a warning to Diaz that his team is well equipped to combat the American's squad if any trouble ensued:

"If he wants to fight with his team, I’ll have like 20 guys with me. We’ll fight with him, all the teams… I would love if it happens, something crazy.”

He added:

“If they wanna fight before (UFC 279 event), f**k the money brother, I’m gonna fight with them. I love to fight. It’s what I love, my work is to fight. I’ve been born for war. I’m, inside, a warrior… when the fights come, you don’t care about money; just fight. We will see what happens.”

Watch the interview below:

