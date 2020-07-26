Khamzat Chimaev wants to fight at UFC 252, Dana White says he will make it happen

History was made at tonight's UFC Fight Island 3, as Khamzat Chimaev made his return to the Octagon for the second time in 10 days and recorded his second successive win in the UFC in quick succession.

As it turns out, UFC President Dana White also seems to be a huge fan of the Swedish fighter, as the former told Kevin Iole that Khamzat Chimaev is apparently vouching for yet another fight next month.

Just spoke to @danawhite and he said @KChimaev “is special” and wants to fight again on Aug. 15 at #UFC252. He said he’ll make that happen. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) July 26, 2020

White told Iole that Chimaev is "special" and has requested to fight in the UFC once again on August 15th on the UFC 252 card. The UFC President lastly added that he will make it happen and the UFC could possibly be on the hunt for finding yet another opponent for Chimaev for the upcoming UFC 252 pay-per-view.

Just spoke to @danawhite and he said @KChimaev “is special” and wants to fight again on Aug. 15 at #UFC252. He said he’ll make that happen. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) July 26, 2020

At tonight's UFC Fight Island 3, Khamzat Chimaev got the job done within the first round of his fight against Rhys McKee, as he finished off the latter via a first-round TKO.

Will Khamzat Chimaev fight at UFC 252?

After securing the win in the first three minutes of the fight, Khamzat Chimaev could end up fighting at the upcoming UFC 252 card. It remains to be seen who agrees to a fight against the Swedish fighter next, as the UFC prepares to head back to the Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For his second fight in the UFC, Chimaev dropped down to his ideal weight class, the Welterweight Division. Having called out Donald Cerrone after his debut win at UFC Fight Island 1, it remains to be seen if the UFC will book a bout between the pair.

Donald Cerrone, after all, has been known to fight in the Welterweight Division and a fight against Khamzat Chimaev remains a possibility after the callout from the latter.