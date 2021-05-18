"I'm there to kill and I'm there to finish" - Yancy Medeiros won't leave anything to chance against Damir Hadzovic at UFC Vegas 27

Yancy Medeiros is one of many elite Hawaiian fighters part of the UFC roster. He has fought in multiple weight divisions and holds impressive victories over high-level opposition such as Alex Oliveira, John Makdessi and Erick Silva.

He now faces off against Damir Hadzovic, an aggressive striker looking to get back to winning ways following back-to-back losses against Renato Moicano and Christos Giagos.

Ahead of this upcoming bout, Yancy Medeiros spoke with Sportskeeda's John Hyon Ko. The Hawaiian fighter spoke about how he was dealing with his losses in the octagon and his mentality towards preparing for the fight against Hadzovic at UFC Vegas 27:

"When it comes to UFC, I ain't taking nobody lightly. I've never took anyone lightly, I've never thought less about anybody. That's just the competition in front of me and that's the role. I'm on this path and that's what's in front of me."

Yancy Medeiros also spoke about his expectations from the fight:

“When I get in there, I’m gonna show that I’m there to kill & I’m there to finish.”

Whilst Hadzovic has proved his worth in the UFC more than once, Medeiros believes that the Bosnian has a skillset that suits the Hawaiian's high pressure style. Speaking about his opponent's attributes, Yancy Medeiros said:

"He has all the tools to be a great fighter. But he also has all the attributes to make me look great. That's what I need to show in this fight. I'm not saying he's not gonna be a good fighter, but I definitely believe that he has a style that I need to promote and show everybody. Just like how I showed in the gym that; oh this is the real Yancy. The Yancy in the gym is the one I need to be showing"

Yancy Medeiros doesn't want to leave the fight in judges' hands

Yancy Medeiros' last fight ended in a decision loss to Lando Vannata, an experience the Hawaiian is keen to avoid repeating this time out. Speaking about his concerns with officiating, Medeiros said:

"After I lost to Vannata I was just like bro, I hate leaving it in the judges' hands. Regardless of how you feel, if you won the fight or if you lost the fight. It's just leaving it to the officials. I've seen that with multiple fighters. I don't want to name names, but you felt like there were some bad calls with the officials. For some fighters, that's the make or break. For me it was just like, nah, I don't wanna leave it to them anymore."

Rather than leaving it to the judges, Yancy Medeiros is going into the octagon intending to finish Hadzovic.