"KO Jon Jones on sight" - MMA fans stunned as UFC heavyweight champion twerks on elderly influencer during meet-and-greet

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones was enjoying himself during a recent meet-and-greet for the Los Angeles-based clothing brand YoungLA. Jones is among the top faces from the UFC roster that collaborated with the apparel brand.

A video from the exclusive meetup, however, caught the attention of fans. Jones was seen twerking and showing off some moves with an elderly woman.

Check out the video of Jon Jones dancing below:

Several fans took to X to react to the video and wrote:

"Granny wasn’t having it."

"Granny was gearing up to KO Jon Jones on sight."

"I’ve seen enough. Give her a contract."

"Get this man some help, he’s going off the rails."

Check out some of the fan reactions to Jon Jones' video below:

Fans react to the video of Jon Jones twerking. [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]

The fan reactions tilt toward mounting frustration from a vast majority of the MMA community with the uncertainty surrounding Jones' potential clash against Tom Aspinall. The highly anticipated heavyweight title unification bout has been in limbo despite UFC CEO Dana White’s assurances. Aspinall recently claimed that Jones is allegedly delaying the fight, and fans believe the champion could be avoiding the dangerous challenge.

Jones, meanwhile, has hinted at relinquishing the belt or pursuing a fight with Alex Pereira instead. While that matchup excites many, fans argue Aspinall is the rightful contender.

Dana White gives an update on potential Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall clash

Dana White expects Jon Jones to return to action in the summer for a potential heavyweight title unification bout against interim champion Tom Aspinall. White also claimed that Alex Pereira’s upcoming UFC 313 title defense against Magomed Ankalaev could influence plans.

Pereira has hinted at moving to heavyweight, but White wants to delay that transition. Despite Pereira’s ambitions, White has prioritized booking the Jones vs. Aspinall clash first. Shedding light on his plans during his recent appearance on The Jim Rome Show, White said:

"The plan is to fight Jon this summer. Obviously, when, where and all that stuff is being determined. My goal this year is to make that fight [with] Aspinall... He [Pereira] wants to [fight Jon Jones]. Let’s see how this fight plays out, if he wins, how he wins, all that kind of stuff. I think that the fight that everybody wants to see right now is Jones and Aspinall, and then there’s no doubt that Pereira could fight the winner.” [H/t: MMA Fighting]

