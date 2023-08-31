KSI discloses underwhelming Twitter earnings for August under Elon Musk's new regime

YouTube megastar KSI has shed light upon his seemingly underwhelming Twitter earnings thus far for August 2023 under Elon Musk's new Twitter (now known as X) regime. Musk, a South Africa-born and US-based tech billionaire, acquired Twitter in October 2022. Musk subsequently brought about several changes to the social media platform's policies.

One of the notable changes Elon Musk ushered in was that premium Twitter subscribers would earn money for their Twitter activity as per Twitter's (X's) revenue-sharing program.

The eligibility criteria for a Twitter content creator to be paid is that the creator should possess at least 500 followers and must have garnered at least 5 million organic impressions on their total Twitter posts within the past three months. Only premium subscribers of the Twitter Premium/verified organizations are eligible for the scheme.

In February 2023, Musk confirmed that under the Twitter revenue-sharing program, Twitter would share ad revenue with its content creators. Some users have purportedly received thousands of dollars, whereas others have lambasted the program for its low pay.

On episode 392 of Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, KSI spoke to his rival-turned-business partner Logan Paul and podcast co-host Mike Majlak regarding his earnings via the Elon Musk-owned Twitter. KSI alluded to the fact that he's one of the most popular social media influencers in the world.

On that note, he indicated that despite the significant impressions he receives via his Twitter account, he doesn't earn much from it. KSI stated:

"I don't know if Twitter really pays that much. Bro, I'll show you. I'll show you. I'm gonna whip it out. So, I get pretty good impressions; I'd say like, in the hundreds of millions. And, bro, monetization, I'm going into it. How much I've got for August, the whole of August -- 1,590 dollars."

Logan Paul, a highly successful YouTuber and social media influencer, appeared to agree with his UK counterpart. Paul implied that a content creator's Twitter earnings pale in comparison to their earnings via other platforms such as YouTube. KSI concurred and said:

"Oh my God! Yeah. Like, I'm laughing on YouTube. Yeah. Whereas, on Twitter, I'm like, 'Alright. Cool.'"

What's next for social media icon and YouTube mainstay KSI?

KSI has carved a niche for himself in the influencer boxing realm over the past few years. Presently, he's scheduled to face fellow UK native Tommy Fury in a cruiserweight boxing bout. Their much-awaited fight will headline the MF & DAZN: X Series – The Prime Card at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, on October 14, 2023.

The aforementioned MF & DAZN: X Series – The Prime Card is also expected to have a second headlining matchup, which would feature Logan Paul against BJJ savant/MMA star Dillon Danis. Their showdown would be a bridgerweight bout with former UFC star Mike Perry as the backup fighter in case Paul or Danis withdraw from the matchup.