Kulabdam-Nabil Anane to headline ONE Friday Fights 69 on July 5, full lineup confirmed 

A massive bantamweight Muay Thai joust between 'Left Meteorite' Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai and Nabil Anane is set to star as the main event of ONE Friday Fights 69 on July 5.

The card, which gets underway in Asia primetime inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will feature eight more fights in 'The Art of Eight Limbs", two in MMA, and a lone kickboxing battle.

Kulabdam, a two-division Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai world champion, has lived up to his lofty expectations since debuting on the global stage of the promotion in September 2019.

With some big knockouts already under his belt, the Thai striking dynamo is fired up to add another highlight-reel win to his resume using his trademark 'Left Meteorite.'

While at that, he hopes to return to winning ways after going down to Nong-O Hama via unanimous decision at ONE Friday Fights 58 this past April. Before that, the Sor Jor Piek Uthai star enjoyed a five-match unbeaten streak that pushed him into the upper echelons of the talent-loaded division.

However, getting a win against Anane at ONE Friday Fights 69 will – literally – be a tall order for even someone of his standards and experience.

The 20-year-old's 6-foot-3 figure has caused problems for two of his most recent opponents, Muangthai PK Saenchai and Nakrob Fairtex, and he will be ready to use his imposing frame to good use against the 5-foot-6 fighter from Isaan, Thailand.

Another win inside the Mecca of Muay Thai for the Team Mehdi Zatout representative will put him in a good spot to challenge for the divisional strap, currently in the hands of two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty.

Before that dream comes to fruition, though, the Pattaya native must ensure he leaves no stone unturned against the ever-tricky Kulabdam at ONE Friday Fights 69.

All Kulabdam needs is one shot to change the course of this main event tilt, but Anane's unique build could make that theory seem like a very far-fatched idea.

ONE Friday Fights 69 will be available on ONE Championship's YouTube channel and the ONE Super App on July 5.

Full card for ONE Friday Fights 69:

Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai vs. Nabil Anane (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Nontachai Jitmuangnon vs. Alessio Malatesta (Muay Thai – 150-pound catchweight)

Buakhiao Por Paoin vs. Raksiam Sor Boonmeerit (Muay Thai – 140-pound catchweight)

Maisangkum Sor Yingcharoenkarnchang vs. Petsansuk ChotBangsaen (Muay Thai – 120-pound catchweight)

Sunday Boomdeksean vs. Chusap Sor Salacheep (Muay Thai – 118-pound catchweight)

Mungkorn Boomdeksean vs. Kaenlek Sor Chokmeechai (Muay Thai – 120-pound catchweight)

Pongsiri PK Saenchai vs. Soe Lin Oo (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Elbrus Osmanov vs. Miao Aoqi (kickboxing – bantamweight)

BM Fairtex vs. Ikko Ota (Muay Thai – 122-pound catchweight)

Avazbek Kholmirzaev vs. Changy Kara-Ool (MMA – strawweight)

Celest Hansen vs. Masami (Muay Thai – atomweight)

Jung Jun Hee vs. Katsuaki Aoyagi (MMA – featherweight)

