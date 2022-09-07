Kyle Forgeard of NELK Boys bets $50k on Nate Diaz to beat Khamzat Chimaev for nearly $500k payout

Nate Diaz is going in as a massive underdog into his UFC 279 main-event clash against Khamzat Chimaev. However, not everyone is counting the Stockton native out. Kyle Forgeard of the NELK Boys went against the sports book and placed a $50,000 bet on Diaz.

Forgeard placed his bet on Stake.com which currently has the long-time welterweight contender listed as a +920 underdog. The NELK Boys member will get a massive payout of $4,60,000 if the Stockton slugger manages to pull off an upset victory.

The bet was first reported by The MMA Media, who initially claimed it to be Drake's bet. They later rectified the error, stating it was Forgeard's bet instead of Drake's.

The MMA Media @The_MMA_Media | CORRECTION: This is Kyle Forgeard’s bet, NOT Drake. | CORRECTION: This is Kyle Forgeard’s bet, NOT Drake. 🚨| CORRECTION: This is Kyle Forgeard’s bet, NOT Drake.

Rapper Drake has a reputation for losing money on bets, with even favorites falling victim to the 'Drake curse'. Most recently, the musician lost $200,000 on Kamaru Usman and $230,000 on Jose Aldo at UFC 278.

Diaz has been an underdog in his last eight UFC outings, of which he has won four. The fan favorite will create havoc in the welterweight rankings if he can walk out with his hands raised against the surging Chimaev.

Nate Diaz clarifies that he never wanted the Khamzat Chimaev fight

The idea of a clash between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz was first floated by a matchmaking board leak during Dana White's appearance on The Pivot podcast. While fans initially found the idea absurd, the bout is almost around the corner now.

Responding to criticism, UFC president Dana White assured the MMA community that Chimaev was the opponent Diaz wanted. However, the Stockton native recently set the record straight, claiming that he never asked for the Chimaev fight.

Diaz, who has one fight left on his current contract, did not mince his words while stating that the UFC wouldn't let him go if he didn't fight 'Borz'. The Stockton native also believes that the pressure is on the Chechen-born Swede to finish him at UFC 279. The 37-year-old said in an interview with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto:

"Is they’re acting like I called for this fight, which I didn’t call for and don’t want and didn’t want and still don’t want. But I don’t give a f-ck, I’ll fight anybody. But, pressure’s on him, he better finish me, because he’s the next killer in town."

Watch Nate Diaz's full interview with ESPN MMA below:

