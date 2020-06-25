Latest updates in UFC Rankings marred with controversy surrounding featherweights
- The updated UFC rankings have been released in the wake of last Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 11 card
- Not surprisingly, here too, like we've seen a lot of times before there are some very controversial changes
The updated UFC rankings have been released in the wake of last Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 11 card, and not surprisingly, this time too, like we've seen a lot of times before there are some very controversial decisions.
Fight fans have been expressing their disapproval for the new rankings all over social media. One of the most surprising things that were noticed once the updated rankings were published is the fact that one of the card's biggest winners Josh Emmett didn’t gain any ground for defeating Shane Burgos in a co-main event scrap that could very well turn out to be a 2020 Fight of the Year Contender. However, Emmett's opponent Shane Burgos slipped four spots after the devastating defeat.
Essentially, winning the fight did nothing for Josh Emmett in terms of climbing up the ranks in the division. Considering the fact that Emmett left everything he had inside the Octagon on the night and was a part of an incredibly entertaining fight, that’s almost unfair to the fighter.
Given below is the updated UFC rankings (h/t MMA Mania):
Note:
+/- = movement in rankings
*NR = Not previously ranked
UFC MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND RANKINGS
1. Jon Jones
3. Stipe Miocic
5. Daniel Cormier
6. Kamaru Usman
7. Alexander Volkanovski
9. Max Holloway
10. Justin Gaethje
11. Dustin Poirier
12. Tony Ferguson
13. Robert Whittaker
14. Francis Ngannou
15. Dominick Reyes
UFC FLYWEIGHT RANKINGS
Champion: VACANT
1. Deiveson Figueiredo
2. Joseph Benavidez
3. Brandon Moreno
4. Alexandre Pantoja
5. Alex Perez
6. Jussier Formiga
7. Askar Askarov
8. Kai Kara France
9. Rogerio Bontorin
10. Matt Schnell
11. Brandon Royval
12. Tim Elliott +1
13. Jordan Espinosa -1
14. Raulian Paiva
15. David Dvorak
UFC BANTAMWEIGHT RANKINGS
Champion: VACANT
1. Marlon Moraes
2. Aljamain Sterling
3. Petr Yan
4. (T) Cory Sandhagen
4. (T) Cody Garbrandt +1
6. Jose Aldo
7. Pedro Munhoz
8. Raphael Assuncao
9. Jimmie Rivera
10. Cody Stamann
11. Rob Font
12. Dominick Cruz
13. John Dodson
14. Sean O’Malley
15. Song Yadong
UFC FEATHERWEIGHT RANKINGS
Champion: ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI
1. Max Holloway
2. Brian Ortega
3. Zabit Magomedsharipov
4. Chan Sung Jung
5. Yair Rodriguez
6. Calvin Kattar
7. Frankie Edgar
8. Josh Emmett
9. Jeremy Stephens
10. Dan Ige +1
11. Arnold Allen +1
12. Jose Aldo +1
13. Ryan Hall +1
14. (T) Sodiq Yosef +1
14. (T) Shane Burgos -4
UFC LIGHTWEIGHT RANKINGS
Champion: KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV
1. Justin Gaethje
2. Tony Ferguson
3. Dustin Poirier
4. Conor McGregor
5. Dan Hooker
6. Paul Felder
7. Charles Oliveira
8. Kevin Lee
9. Al Iaquinta
10. Diego Ferreira
11. Donald Cerrone +1
12. Gregor Gillespie -1
13. Islam Makhachev
14. Beneil Dariush
15. Drew Dober
UFC WELTERWEIGHT RANKINGS
Champion: KAMARU USMAN
1. Gilbert Burns
2. Colby Covington
3. Jorge Masvidal
4. Leon Edwards +1
5. Tyron Woodley -1
6. Stephen Thompson
7. Demian Maia
8. Michael Chiesa
9. Rafael dos Anjos
10. Nate Diaz
11. Geoff Neal
12. Vicente Luque +1
13. Robbie Lawler -1
14. Anthony Pettis
15. Neil Magny
UFC MIDDLEWEIGHT RANKINGS
Champion: ISRAEL ADESANYA
1. Robert Whittaker
2. Paulo Costa
3. Jared Cannonier
4. Yoel Romero
5. Darren Till -1
6. Jack Hermansson
7. Kelvin Gastelum
8. Derek Brunson
9. Edmen Shahbazyan
10. Uriah Hall
11. Omari Akhmedov
12. Brad Tavares
13. Ian Heinisch
14. Marvin Vettori
15. Antonio Carlos Junior
UFC LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT RANKINGS
Champion: JON JONES
1. Dominick Reyes
2. Thiago Santos
3. Jan Blachowicz
4. Corey Anderson
5. Glover Teixeira
6. Anthony Smith
7. Volkan Oezdemir
8. Alexander Gustafsson
9. Aleksandar Rakic
10. Nikita Krylov
11. Johnny Walker
12. Misha Cirkunov
13. Ryan Spann
14. Magomed Ankalaev
15. Mauricio Rua
UFC HEAVYWEIGHT RANKINGS
Champion: STIPE MIOCIC
1. Daniel Cormier
2. Francis Ngannou
3. Curtis Blaydes
4. Derrick Lewis
5. Junior dos Santos
6. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
7. Alistair Overeem +1
8. Alexander Volkov -1
9. Walt Harris
10. Augusto Sakai
11. Aleksei Oleinik
12. Shamil Abdurakhimov
13. Sergei Pavlovich
14. Fabricio Werdum
15. Ciryl Gane *NR
UFC WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND RANKINGS
1. Amanda Nunes
2. Weili Zhang
3. Valentina Shevchenko
4. Jessica Andrade
5. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
6. Rose Namajunas
7. Tatiana Suarez
8. Holly Holm
9. Germaine De Randamie
10. Aspen Ladd
11. Katlyn Chookagian
12. Claudia Gadelha
13. Julianna Pena
14. Cynthia Calvillo +1
15. Nina Ansaroff -1
UFC WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT RANKINGS
Champion: WEILI ZHANG
1. Jessica Andrade
2. Rose Namajunas
3. Tatiana Suarez
4. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
5. Nina Ansaroff
6. Claudia Gadelha
7. Carla Esparza
8. Michelle Waterson
9. Marina Rodriguez
10. Yan Xiaonan
11. Tecia Torres
12. Alexa Grasso
13. Felice Herrig +2
14. Angela Hill -1
15. Amanda Ribas -1
UFC WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT RANKINGS
Champion: VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO
1. Katlyn Chookagian
2. Cynthia Calvillo
3. Joanne Calderwood
4. (T) Jessica Eye
4. (T) Lauren Murphy +3
6. Jennifer Maia -1
7. Roxanne Modafferi -1
8. Viviane Araujo
9. Andrea Lee
10. Maycee Barber
11. Alexis Davis
12. Montana De La Rosa
13. Antonina Shevchenko
14. Ji Yeon Kim
15. Molly McCann
UFC WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT RANKINGS
Champion: AMANDA NUNES
1. Germaine de Randamie
2. Holly Holm
3. Aspen Ladd
4. Julianna Pena
5. Raquel Pennington +1
6. Irene Aldana -1
7. Ketlen Vieira
8. Yana Kunitskaya
9. Sara McMann
10. Marion Reneau
11. Lina Lansberg
12. Macy Chiasson
13. Bethe Correia
14. Sijara Eubanks
15. Julia Avila *NR