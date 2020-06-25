Latest updates in UFC Rankings marred with controversy surrounding featherweights

The updated UFC rankings have been released in the wake of last Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 11 card

Not surprisingly, here too, like we've seen a lot of times before there are some very controversial changes

Josh Emmett

The updated UFC rankings have been released in the wake of last Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 11 card, and not surprisingly, this time too, like we've seen a lot of times before there are some very controversial decisions.

Fight fans have been expressing their disapproval for the new rankings all over social media. One of the most surprising things that were noticed once the updated rankings were published is the fact that one of the card's biggest winners Josh Emmett didn’t gain any ground for defeating Shane Burgos in a co-main event scrap that could very well turn out to be a 2020 Fight of the Year Contender. However, Emmett's opponent Shane Burgos slipped four spots after the devastating defeat.

Belal Muhammad is not a fan of the UFC rankings. https://t.co/k9vT4cBAKc — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) June 21, 2020

Essentially, winning the fight did nothing for Josh Emmett in terms of climbing up the ranks in the division. Considering the fact that Emmett left everything he had inside the Octagon on the night and was a part of an incredibly entertaining fight, that’s almost unfair to the fighter.

Given below is the updated UFC rankings (h/t MMA Mania):

Note:

+/- = movement in rankings

*NR = Not previously ranked

UFC MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND RANKINGS

Advertisement

1. Jon Jones

2. Khabib Nurmagomedov

3. Stipe Miocic

4. Israel Adesanya

5. Daniel Cormier

6. Kamaru Usman

7. Alexander Volkanovski

8. Conor McGregor

9. Max Holloway

10. Justin Gaethje

11. Dustin Poirier

12. Tony Ferguson

13. Robert Whittaker

14. Francis Ngannou

15. Dominick Reyes

UFC FLYWEIGHT RANKINGS

Champion: VACANT

1. Deiveson Figueiredo

2. Joseph Benavidez

3. Brandon Moreno

4. Alexandre Pantoja

5. Alex Perez

6. Jussier Formiga

7. Askar Askarov

8. Kai Kara France

9. Rogerio Bontorin

10. Matt Schnell

11. Brandon Royval

12. Tim Elliott +1

13. Jordan Espinosa -1

14. Raulian Paiva

15. David Dvorak

UFC BANTAMWEIGHT RANKINGS

Champion: VACANT

1. Marlon Moraes

2. Aljamain Sterling

3. Petr Yan

4. (T) Cory Sandhagen

4. (T) Cody Garbrandt +1

6. Jose Aldo

7. Pedro Munhoz

8. Raphael Assuncao

9. Jimmie Rivera

10. Cody Stamann

11. Rob Font

12. Dominick Cruz

13. John Dodson

14. Sean O’Malley

15. Song Yadong

UFC FEATHERWEIGHT RANKINGS

Champion: ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI

1. Max Holloway

2. Brian Ortega

3. Zabit Magomedsharipov

4. Chan Sung Jung

5. Yair Rodriguez

6. Calvin Kattar

7. Frankie Edgar

8. Josh Emmett

9. Jeremy Stephens

10. Dan Ige +1

11. Arnold Allen +1

12. Jose Aldo +1

13. Ryan Hall +1

14. (T) Sodiq Yosef +1

14. (T) Shane Burgos -4

UFC LIGHTWEIGHT RANKINGS

Champion: KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV

1. Justin Gaethje

2. Tony Ferguson

3. Dustin Poirier

4. Conor McGregor

5. Dan Hooker

6. Paul Felder

7. Charles Oliveira

8. Kevin Lee

9. Al Iaquinta

10. Diego Ferreira

11. Donald Cerrone +1

12. Gregor Gillespie -1

13. Islam Makhachev

14. Beneil Dariush

15. Drew Dober

UFC WELTERWEIGHT RANKINGS

Champion: KAMARU USMAN

1. Gilbert Burns

2. Colby Covington

3. Jorge Masvidal

4. Leon Edwards +1

5. Tyron Woodley -1

6. Stephen Thompson

7. Demian Maia

8. Michael Chiesa

9. Rafael dos Anjos

10. Nate Diaz

11. Geoff Neal

12. Vicente Luque +1

13. Robbie Lawler -1

14. Anthony Pettis

15. Neil Magny

UFC MIDDLEWEIGHT RANKINGS

Champion: ISRAEL ADESANYA

1. Robert Whittaker

2. Paulo Costa

3. Jared Cannonier

4. Yoel Romero

5. Darren Till -1

6. Jack Hermansson

7. Kelvin Gastelum

8. Derek Brunson

9. Edmen Shahbazyan

10. Uriah Hall

11. Omari Akhmedov

12. Brad Tavares

13. Ian Heinisch

14. Marvin Vettori

15. Antonio Carlos Junior

UFC LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT RANKINGS

Champion: JON JONES

1. Dominick Reyes

2. Thiago Santos

3. Jan Blachowicz

4. Corey Anderson

5. Glover Teixeira

6. Anthony Smith

7. Volkan Oezdemir

8. Alexander Gustafsson

9. Aleksandar Rakic

10. Nikita Krylov

11. Johnny Walker

12. Misha Cirkunov

13. Ryan Spann

14. Magomed Ankalaev

15. Mauricio Rua

UFC HEAVYWEIGHT RANKINGS

Champion: STIPE MIOCIC

1. Daniel Cormier

2. Francis Ngannou

3. Curtis Blaydes

4. Derrick Lewis

5. Junior dos Santos

6. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

7. Alistair Overeem +1

8. Alexander Volkov -1

9. Walt Harris

10. Augusto Sakai

11. Aleksei Oleinik

12. Shamil Abdurakhimov

13. Sergei Pavlovich

14. Fabricio Werdum

15. Ciryl Gane *NR

UFC WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND RANKINGS

1. Amanda Nunes

2. Weili Zhang

3. Valentina Shevchenko

4. Jessica Andrade

5. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

6. Rose Namajunas

7. Tatiana Suarez

8. Holly Holm

9. Germaine De Randamie

10. Aspen Ladd

11. Katlyn Chookagian

12. Claudia Gadelha

13. Julianna Pena

14. Cynthia Calvillo +1

15. Nina Ansaroff -1

UFC WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT RANKINGS

Champion: WEILI ZHANG

1. Jessica Andrade

2. Rose Namajunas

3. Tatiana Suarez

4. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

5. Nina Ansaroff

6. Claudia Gadelha

7. Carla Esparza

8. Michelle Waterson

9. Marina Rodriguez

10. Yan Xiaonan

11. Tecia Torres

12. Alexa Grasso

13. Felice Herrig +2

14. Angela Hill -1

15. Amanda Ribas -1

UFC WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT RANKINGS

Champion: VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO

1. Katlyn Chookagian

2. Cynthia Calvillo

3. Joanne Calderwood

4. (T) Jessica Eye

4. (T) Lauren Murphy +3

6. Jennifer Maia -1

7. Roxanne Modafferi -1

8. Viviane Araujo

9. Andrea Lee

10. Maycee Barber

11. Alexis Davis

12. Montana De La Rosa

13. Antonina Shevchenko

14. Ji Yeon Kim

15. Molly McCann

UFC WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT RANKINGS

Champion: AMANDA NUNES

1. Germaine de Randamie

2. Holly Holm

3. Aspen Ladd

4. Julianna Pena

5. Raquel Pennington +1

6. Irene Aldana -1

7. Ketlen Vieira

8. Yana Kunitskaya

9. Sara McMann

10. Marion Reneau

11. Lina Lansberg

12. Macy Chiasson

13. Bethe Correia

14. Sijara Eubanks

15. Julia Avila *NR