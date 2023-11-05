"Left boxing now he simping" - Dillon Danis' four-word reply to Sommer Ray has fans roasting 'El Jefe'

Fans roasted Dillon Danis after the controversial jiu-jitsu practitioner tried to flirt with Sommer Ray on social media.

On October 14, Danis returned to combat sports for a disappointing six-round boxing match against Logan Paul, with the latter winning by disqualification.

Since then, Danis took some time off before continuing his social media antics, including calling out unrealistic opponents, trolling the Paul brothers, and attempting to flirt with girls.

Earlier today, popular social media personality Sommer Ray posted the following message on Instagram:

“never confuse what you’re offered with what you’re worth”

Danis re-shared Ray’s post and added the following response:

“You’re worth a lot”

Over 200 fans commented on Danis’ post, including the following people insulting him for shooting his shot:

“Left boxing now he simping”

“Logan turned him into a simp”

“Settle down. She doesn’t like losers”

“Twitter troll-> fake boxer -> simping”

“Bro is down bad”

“she don’t know u lil bro”

“we're not gonna forget how logan owned you lil bro"

“Shush ya keyboard warrior”

Dillon Danis generated an impressive amount of attention for his boxing match against Logan Paul. Unfortunately, the fight didn’t live up to the hype, with Danis barely landing any punches against the WWE superstar.

Dillon Danis calls out Jake Paul for MMA fight

Despite his disappointing boxing performance, Dillon Danis saved face by continuing to claim he’s a world-class MMA fighter. Following his loss against Logan Paul, Bellator MMA released Danis from his contract, officially making the 30-year-old a free agent:

Danis attempted to capitalize on his free agency by issuing the following callout on Twitter to his longtime rival, Jake Paul:

“What about Logan? You're a fraud; you guys agree and never follow through. I’m a free agent now. Let's fight in mma and see how much of a man you really are.”

Jake Paul is scheduled to compete in his ninth professional boxing match against an unnamed opponent on December 15. Following his upcoming fight, Paul could make his MMA debut after signing with the PFL earlier this year.

Only time will tell if Dillon Danis gets the call for Paul’s first MMA fight.

