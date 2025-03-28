"Legality and justice are not the same” - Brandon Moreno speaks up on Cain Velasquez being sentenced to jail

Brandon Moreno became the first-ever Mexican-born UFC champion after defeating Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 263 in 2021. The former flyweight champion has not competed for the title since 2023, where he lost the belt to Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 290.

Ad

Ahead of his return to Mexico, where Moreno will face Steve Erceg in the main event of UFC Mexico City, he shared his thoughts on former UFC heavyweight champion, and Mexican-American, Cain Velasquez's current situation.

Velasquez was recently sentenced to a five-year prison sentence after he chased after and shot at a man who allegedly molested his son at a daycare facility. With the former heavyweight champion having been openly proud of his Hispanic roots, 'The Assassin Baby' was asked to comment on the matter during a recent interview with Daniel Cormier. He said:

Ad

Trending

"This is very sad... That shows you how legality and justice is not the same. That's very sad. I just wish him all the power to manage this moment. F**k, man."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Brandon Moreno's comments on Cain Velasquez below (14:10):

Ad

It will be Moreno's fourth time competing in front of fans from his home country when he squares off against Erceg. He will be hoping to make a strong statement against a former title challenger in the card's headliner, with the Mexican fighter hungry to regain the title he once held.

Brandon Moreno addresses his losing record while fighting in Mexico

The term "home ground advantage" doesn't necessarily apply to MMA, but it certainly doesn't apply to Brandon Moreno's experience of fighting in Mexico for the UFC.

Ad

The former champion has competed three times in his home country while being signed to the UFC, and he has lost two of those bouts, while the other was ruled a draw.

Ahead of Moreno's clash with Steve Erceg at UFC Mexico City, 'The Assassin Baby' appeared in front of the media. He was asked by MMA Junkie to share his thoughts on his 0-2-1 record fighting at home, and said:

Ad

"I don't even think about my past. I think that is something I had to avoid for this [fight] because you guys always ask me, 'What is the pressure of your next fight?' I always answer the same [way], it's a lot of pressure. But I can't put more [pressure] than that, more weight on my shoulders. I just stopped thinking of my past."

Ad

Check out Brandon Moreno's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.