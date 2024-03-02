"Legends watching legends" - Fans react to Khabib Nurmagomedov praising NBA star Stephen Curry at the Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors game 

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov was all praises for Stephen Curry at the recent Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors game, and fans are ecstatic about 'The Eagle' lauding his fellow sporting legend.

The UFC legend took to X to post a picture of Curry during the game. He wrote:

"It’s [a] different experience to watch live one of the best NBA players in the world. Thanks, Toronto Raptors, for the invitation @Raptors @warriors @NBA."

In a subsequent tweet, the former undefeated UFC lightweight champion posted a picture with the Golden State Warriors point guard holding his signed match Jersey.

Suffice it to say fans were over the moon with the interaction of the two legends of the sporting world, prompting them to take to X, showering the duo with their appreciation.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

@SheikhMCI wrote:

"Not just in the world, the best shooter of all time, champ! Legends watching legends."

@CharlieQuinnMMA opined:

"Khabib watching hoops during retirement is a vibe."

@topofgame2986 wrote:

"Watching the best player of this era. 🔥"

@BlaineHenryTFL wondered:

"How would Curry do in Dagestani basketball."

@MZaibi74 speculated:

"I assume he’s going to Vegas for Umar’s fight. Most likely."

@adenijisp wrote:

"Greatness recognizes greatness."

@khaled74 had this to say:

"Even Khabib is a Steph Curry disciple, mashAllah. 🫡"

@FightAnalystLLC pointed out the hilarity in Nurmagomedov's post, saying:

"The man said thanks to the Raptors for the tickets to watch Steph Curry play. 😆 🤣"

@4cornersportsny wrote:

"Khabib courtside seeing Steph is a vibe."

When Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach explained Dagestani basketball

Khabib Nurmagomedov loves to play hoops now and then. There are numerous videos on the internet of 'The Eagle' playing. However, fans might have noticed that the rules in the Dagestani version of basketball played in Nurmagomedov's camp are slightly different from those of the traditional game.

During an episode of Jibber with Jaber, Nurmagomedov's coach, Javier Mendez, laid out the rules sets of the chaotic game Dagestani fighters enjoy engaging in, saying:

"They play Dagetan basketball, which is they run around. They don't dribble. It's different. They tackle each other. You know they throw the ball, etc... When you shoot, they foul you; there is no foul. They'll take you down. There's no foul. It's level change."

Catch Javier Mendez's comments on Dagestan basketball below: