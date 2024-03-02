WATCH: UFC superstar Khabib Nurmagomedav starstruck after receiving Steph Curry’s game-worn jersey

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov was in attendance to watch Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors take on the Toronto Raptors on Friday. The Warriors won their third straight contest, and Curry had a gift for Nurmagomedov after the game.

In the video below, Curry met with the former UFC lightweight champion following the Warriors' 120-105 win over the Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. He gave his game-worn jersey to The Eagle, who is a big fan of basketball despite the sport's unpopularity in Dagestan.

Nurmagomedov was at the game after accepting the invitation from the Toronto Raptors. He was not the first MMA legend to be invited by the Raptors, with Georges St-Pierre spending a day with the team a couple of weeks ago.

Steph Curry put on a show for the thousands in attendance, including Khabib Nurmagomedov. Curry had 25 points, six rebounds and six assists in the 15-point win. Jonathan Kuminga added 24 points and six rebounds, while Klay Thompson contributed 14 points and seven boards.

Thompson was back in the starting lineup after Brandin Podziemski was ruled out for the game due to a minor knee injury. Moses Moody filled in for the absent Andrew Wiggins and finished with 17 points and five rebounds.

On the other hand, RJ Barrett led the Raptors in scoring with 23 points and three players recorded a double-double – Kelly Olynyk, Jakob Poeltl and Immanuel Quickley.

Scottie Barnes exited the game in the second quarter after suffering a left-hand injury. Barnes hit his hand on Quickley during a play and was ruled out for the rest of the contest.

Steph Curry met a few fans during his pregame

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors before their game against the Toronto Raptors.

Friday night was a special game for the Toronto Raptors. It was Steph Curry's first game back in the city since the 2019 NBA Finals. Curry has missed the last four games in Toronto against the Raptors due to various reasons.

However, the four-time NBA champion made it up for the fans before the game. He had his usual workout that was watched by many people. He also greeted Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia, along with some kids who got selfies with the Warriors superstar.

Curry also signed several jerseys in the stands after finishing his pregame routine. It was a great moment for the fans since it was his first time playing in the city in four years. He also put on a show, and the fans probably don't mind the Raptors taking the loss.

