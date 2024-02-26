Steph Curry rejects fatigue narrative amid Steve Kerr's comments on shooting slump: "Nah"

Steph Curry is not convinced that fatigue was the reason for his back-to-back bad shooting nights. Curry commented on the issue after Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters after the game that his best player looked fatigue in the loss to the Denver Nuggets.

In his postgame interview, Kerr was about Curry's second straight subpar shooting performance. The two-time NBA MVP shot 35.7% against the Charlotte Hornets and was even worse versus Denver at 31.6%.

Here's what Kerr thought about the slump:

"He looks a little tired. But this is all part of the season. These stretches happen and he'll bounce back.

However, Steph Curry didn't seem to agree with his head coach's statement about his energy level. Curry explained that struggling with his shot is just part of the game and it's inevitable in a long season.

"Nah," Curry said after being asked about if he's fatigued.

He also had the same answer when asked about potentially getting a rest during their upcoming four-game road trip. Here's what he said about his slump:

"It's one of those things. It's why they're called averages. There's highs and lows of it. The standard you set, when you don't meet it, there are questions like, 'Are your legs tired?' No, I just missed shots. Keep shooting."

Curry had 20 points and four assists in the Warriors' 119-103 loss to the defending champions. He went 6-for-19 from the field, including an abysmal 1-for-10 from beyond the arc.

Steph Curry, Warriors start 4-game road trip on Tuesday

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors start a four-game road trip on Tuesday against the Washington Wizards. The Warriors will battle a familiar face in Jordan Poole, who has been struggling in his first season away from the Bay Area. They will follow it up with a visit to the world's most famous arena in New York City.

Steph Curry has had some moments at Madison Square Garden and this season could prove to be special, especially if he breaks his slump there. The Warriors then go up north to Toronto against the Raptors before finishing the trip in Boston in a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals.

It's an important stretch for Golden State since they have a more condensed schedule due to two postponed games following the death of assistant coach Dejan Milojevic in mid-January. They will be facing the Milwaukee Bucks in their first game back at the Chase Center on March 6.

