"He's out of the loop": Warriors HC Steve Kerr refuses to increase Moses Moody's minutes as Chris Paul's return looms

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is not interested in giving Moses Moody some playing time as Chris Paul's return seems imminent. Moody's minutes have been inconsistent this season despite calls by the Warriors fan base to give him more opportunities to shine.

In his postgame interview on Sunday, a reporter asked Kerr about Moody playing only garbage minutes in the loss to the Denver Nuggets. He argued that the fourth-year swingman is not part of the current rotation right now. However, he comforted Moody's supporters by saying that things could change heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

"He's out of the loop right now, but that doesn't mean it's the case for the rest of the season," Kerr said. "We've got a lot of guys who were healthy and we're getting Chris back in this trip at some point. Everybody just got to stay ready, but there's not enough minutes for everybody."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Moses Moody played less than two minutes on Sunday in the loss to the Denver Nuggets. Moody did not register a single statistic, but his lack of minutes could soon result in his unhappiness again.

According to Joe Dumas of 95.7 The Game back in early January, there is frustration from Moody's camp due to his undefined role and lack of any consistency in his playing time.

However, Dumas also explained that Moody loves playing for the Warriors and in the Bay Area. He was just frustrated about being dropped out of the rotation whenever there's a logjam in playing time regardless of how good he performs.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "NBA has suspended referees" - Warriors 2015 NBA champion mocks Lakers after season-low 8 free-throw attempts

Warriors fans unhappy with Steve Kerr's handling of Moses Moody's minutes

Moses Moody has a lot of support from Warriors fans.

Moses Moody might be out of the rotation at the moment, but he still has plenty of support from the Golden State Warriors fanbase. Moody is a solid defender and shooter, who could be a difference-maker in certain matchups. His minutes will likely get trimmed even more once Chris Paul returns from his hand injury.

With Steve Kerr's latest comments about Moody's chances of playing, fans rallied behind the 21-year-old swingman. Fans showed their support for him on social media.

One fan can't believe Moody was playing in last year's playoffs but is out of the rotation for the most part of this season:

"It's crazy lol out of rotation this year and last year he was closing games vs the lakers in the playoffs lmao."

Expand Tweet

This fan wants answers:

"But why is he out of the loop right now?"

Expand Tweet

Another fan thought that Moody could have been a difference-maker against the Nuggets:

"Could've used Moody’s size and athleticism tonight. What are you talking about!"

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "It's basketball, pu**y" - Alleged leaked audio shows Draymond Green and Lester Quinones cursing out Grant Williams