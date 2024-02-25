"It’s basketball, pu**y”: Alleged leaked audio shows Draymond Green & Lester Quinones cursing out Grant Williams

Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Draymond Green and rookie Lester Quinones were caught in alleged leaked audio cursing Charlotte Hornets’ Grant Williams late in their game on Friday that nearly ended with a fracas.

The incident happened as the seconds ticked away in the Warriors’ 97-84 win at home. While on their way to victory, Quinones made one last try to score a bucket which the Hornets’ Miles Bridges blocked and took issue with after.

The two shoved one another and exchanged biting words before teammates came over and things escalated. Williams confronted the Golden State players, particularly Quinones and Green.

In the aftermath, audio leaked out which captured the exchange between those involved:

Quinones to Williams: “You a b*tch, you a b*tch!”

Bridges said: “Why did you take a shot?”

Quinones answered: “It’s basketball, b*tch, It's basketball pu**y”

Then later in the scuffle, Green shouted at Williams: “pu**y a** n**** and f*ck you”

Those involved are expected to be fined for the incident although the league has yet to issue an official statement on what took place.

Draymond Green calls out Grant Williams for trying to be a ‘tough guy’

Even after the dust settled, Draymond Green was still going for Grant Williams over the near fracas involving them and others at the end of the game between the Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

In the post-game press conference, the 12-year NBA veteran called out Williams for trying to be a tough guy.

The two went at it as they joined the fray after Warriors rookie Lester Quinones and Hornets forward Miles Bridges mixed it up following the former’s attempt to make a basket even as the game was already decided in the closing seconds.

Bridges took issue with it, shoved Quinones and they exchanged choice words after. No sooner did their teammates come in, including Green and Williams, and escalate the incident.

Speaking to members of the media following the game, Draymond Green said of Williams (as per Sports Illustrated):

“Grant Williams gotta stop it, man. Being this tough guy’s going absolutely wrong for him. He’s a really nice guy. And for some reason, he’s trying to jump on the unlikable side, and I must tell you it’s not always fun over here. it’s not always a good time. So, I don’t know man, he needs to figure it out.”

Draymond Green's history of fines and suspension throughout his career has been well-documented.

Williams, meanwhile, was recently acquired by the Hornets after starting the season with the Dallas Mavericks. He spent his first four years in the league with the Boston Celtics before moving to Dallas in the offseason.