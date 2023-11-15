Kevin Garnett, Kyle Kuzma and NBA world react to Draymond Green’s distasteful act

In the heated NBA In-Season Tournament game, Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson and Draymond Green along with Minnesota Timberwolves Jaden McDaniels were ejected after a brawl erupted within the first two minutes of the game.

After Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels had their scuffle, Draymond Green tried to intervene and grabbed Rudy Gobert through a chokehold from behind. This resulted in Green getting a flagrant two with a suspension looming. In Green's 18th career ejection, NBA players are quick to share their reactions on the social media platform X:

"This dude Draymond really just put Rudy in a damn choke hold. God Bless America," said former NBA champion and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins.

Kyle Kuzma also gave his reaction on X while Kevin Garnett just laughed at what happened:

"Nahhh the headlock is ode whatttt," captions Kuzma.

Matt Barnes also reacted to the Warriors-Timberwolves scuffle along with Grandon Goodwin:

Channing Frye also gave his reaction but had his take on how fast social media in coming up with knee-jerk posts:

Draymond Green's history with Rudy Gobert

It looks like this scuffle between Draymond Green and Rudy Gobert has been long coming as both players have been taking shots at each other for years. This was made more evident during the altercation between Green and Jordan Poole last summer as the French Center posted on his social media page, "Insecurity is always loud."

Green then retaliated six months later after Gobert had an altercation with Kyle Anderson with the same words "Insecurity is always loud" on X:

The four-time NBA champion then went on to his own podcast to say in detail how he feels about Rudy Gobert:

"Kyle Anderson uttered some words to Rudy Gobert that a lot of people thinks. He said it, he said what a lot of people thinks. I personally think Rudy Gobert is on the softer side, myself," said Green.

"He gained a little respect from me. Because he stood up for himself. I've never really seen the guy stand up for himself. Didn't really know if the guy was capable of standing up for himself."

Green was ejected after playing just 1:43 minutes against the Timberwolves. In that short time, he was able to grab just two rebounds. Meanwhile, Rudy Gobert stayed on the court and had five points and eight rebounds after the first half of action.