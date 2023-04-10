How did Draymond Green mock Rudy Gobert after his bust-up with Kyle Anderson?

Throughout his career, Draymond Green has always been known for taking jabs at fellow competitors. He took a recent scuffle over the weekend as an opportunity to get back at another Western Conference All-Star.

On Sunday, the NBA wrapped up its final games of the regular season. These games typically don't mean much as many players are rested for the playoffs, but that wasn't the case this year.

By far the biggest story surrounding the finale of the regular season is centered around the Minnesota Timberwolves. They sent Rudy Gobert home mid-game after getting into a scuffle with teammate Kyle Anderson. The two had a disagreement during a timeout huddle that led to Gobert throwing a punch.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Kyle Anderson and Rudy Gobert had to be held back after Gobert swung at Anderson in HEATED exchange Kyle Anderson and Rudy Gobert had to be held back after Gobert swung at Anderson in HEATED exchange 😳 https://t.co/jvB9xawHNn

After the clip went viral, Draymond Green posted a cryptic tweet. It seemed small on the surface, but had a much deeper meaning upon further research.

Draymond Green @Money23Green Insecurity is always loud… Insecurity is always loud…

What did Draymond Green mean in his tweet about Rudy Gobert?

This shot by Draymond Green was extremely calculated. He was getting back at Rudy Gobert for some hypocrisy following his physical altercation with Kyle Anderson.

During training camp, one of the biggest storylines in the NBA came from the Golden State Warriors. After things got heated during practice, Green and teammate Jordan Poole got into it with one another. This ended with Green punching Poole in the face in a nasty clip that eventually made its way to social media.

When the story got out, one of the many people around the league to chime in was the Minnesota Timberwolves big man. Green's tweet was essentially a copy of what Gobert put on Twitter after the fight with Poole.

Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ After the Draymond Green and Jordan Poole incident, Rudy Gobert tweeted "Insecurity is always loud."



Today, after the Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson incident, Draymond tweeted the same message. After the Draymond Green and Jordan Poole incident, Rudy Gobert tweeted "Insecurity is always loud."Today, after the Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson incident, Draymond tweeted the same message. https://t.co/sKEdvnT1Vn

Green and Poole were able to put their differences aside and work things out this year. Only time will tell if the same will happen with the T-Wolves when Gobert makes his return.

Not long after he was removed from Sunday's game, Gobert took to social media to apologize for what he did. He admitted that emotions got the best of him and that he respects Kyle Anderson as a teammate.

"Emotions got the best of me today. I should not have reacted the way i did regardless of what was said. I wanna apologize to the fans, the organisation and particularly to Kyle, who is someone that i truly love and respect as a teammate."

Rudy Gobert @rudygobert27 Emotions got the best of me today. I should not have reacted the way i did regardless of what was said. I wanna apologize to the fans, the organisation and particularly to Kyle, who is someone that i truly love and respect as a teammate. Emotions got the best of me today. I should not have reacted the way i did regardless of what was said. I wanna apologize to the fans, the organisation and particularly to Kyle, who is someone that i truly love and respect as a teammate.

Minnesota has to shake this off quickly as they prepare for LeBron James and the LA Lakers in the play-in tournament.

