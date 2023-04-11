"Rudy Gobert is on the softer side" - Draymond Green says the French star gained his respect despite being suspended for punching his own teammate

Draymond Green is the latest to share his opinion on what happened between Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson, which resulted in a physical altercation. Green, who was involved in a similar incident when he punched teammate Jordan Poole in the offseason, shared his take on the situation with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Green uploaded a new episode of his podcast, 'The Draymond Green Show', where he discussed the incident. The four-time All-Star even shared why he gained a bit of respect for the French center:

"As far as the tap on the chest goes, quite frankly, there are just some words that you just don't say to me. So, when I saw the choice words that is the 'b***h' word, Kyle Anderson using towards Rudy Gobert, you do have to be ready with what comes with that. You just not allowed to just disrespect guys and say what you wanna say." Green said.

"Kyle Anderson uttered some words to Rudy Gobert that a lot of people thinks. He said it, he said what a lot of people thinks. I personally think Rudy Gobert is on the softer side, myself."

"I personally think Rudy Gobert is on the softer side" @Money23Green reacts to Rudy Gobert punching Kyle Anderson

"He gained a little respect from me. Because he stood up for himself. I've never really seen the guy stand up for himself. Didn't really know if the guy was capable of standing up for himself. He stood up for himself a bit... Is it the wrong decision? Morally, that's for you to decide. But in a team setting, it's the wrong decision."

Following the events, the Minnesota Timberwolves suspended Gobert for one game. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year will miss their Play-In game against the LA Lakers tomorrow. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed this and reported that the 7-foot-1 center won't be traveling to Los Angeles with the team.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert isn’t traveling with team to LA and won’t play vs. the Lakers on Tuesday in the Play-In tournament, sources tell ESPN. Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert isn’t traveling with team to LA and won’t play vs. the Lakers on Tuesday in the Play-In tournament, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/Gey3twxchn

Draymond Green shared the Warriors' strategy against the Kings

Draymond Green shared the team's mentality as they face the Sacramento Kings

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Sacramento Kings in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. It will be the Kings' first time back in the postseason after almost two decades of missing it. Though a bit inexperienced, Sacramento is looking to make some noise against Golden State.

Draymond Green shared the Warriors' mentality as they get ready to face the young Kings squad in the postseason:

"This is a young team that doesn't have much playoff experience. You wanna try to pounce on that right away, you don't wanna let them get hope, start getting more experience. You wanna start to try and take that-- You wanna instill doubt right away." Green said.

