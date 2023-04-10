Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks leading the charge in the brewing feud between the teams, whether it's on-court altercations or trash-talking.

In a recent episode of Chris Haynes and Marc Stein's "#thisisleague UNCUT" podcast, Green talked about his ongoing feud with Brooks.

"I try to teach guys, and I've had conversations with Dillon Brooks telling him what he needs to do," Green said. "There's pictures out there of me talking in this year after we beat his ass and different things of that nature and, you know, helping him and by the way, I don't have any hard feelings, man. We playing basketball, bro."

In the eyes of fans and even the media, the feud between Green and Brooks can look personal due to the back-and-forth nature along with the two disliking one another.

But for the Warriors forward, he said that is not the case. It's still basketball at the end of the day for Green as he and Brooks are both professionals and adults with families to go home to.

However, Green also talked about how Brooks still has a ways to go in reaching him as a basketball player with all of his accolades and achievement. For Green, Brooks' resume isn't there yet, especially with the comments he made about the kind of player Draymond is and what he offers to the Golden State Warriors.

Dillon Brooks' comments on Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors

Fresh off a huge 131-110 victory over the Golden State Warriors on March 9, Dillon Brooks had something to say about Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors in an interview with ESPN's Tim Keown.

"I don't like Draymond at all," Brooks said. "I just don't like Golden State. I don't like anything to do with them. Draymond's game is cool – with Golden State – but if you put him anywhere else, you're not going to know who Draymond is. He plays with heart, plays hard, knows the ins and outs of their defense. I guess that's why they like him over there."

Green responded by calling Brooks a fan due to Brooks being in college while Green and the Golden State Warriors were winning championships and building an NBA dynasty.

With their ongoing feud and the postseason set to begin, it will be interesting to see a playoff series between the Grizzlies (51-31) and Warriors (44-38) materialize due to the level of competition and entertainment that will be on display.

