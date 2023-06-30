Draymond Green is returning to the Golden State Warriors on a new multi-year deal to keep the team's Big Three alive. Shams Charania reported about the signing as soon as free agency hit on Friday, confirming speculation that Green will return on a new deal.

Green reportedly signed a four-year, $100 million deal to stay with Golden State. Earlier Friday, it was speculated that the four-time champion would sign a new deal with the team. The contract has a player option that the defensive forward can exercise in the fourth and final year.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Free agent Draymond Green and CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul have agreed on a four-year, $100 million contract to return to the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . The $100M deal contains a player option in Year 4. Free agent Draymond Green and CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul have agreed on a four-year, $100 million contract to return to the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The $100M deal contains a player option in Year 4.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Warriors made room to sign Draymond Green by trading Jordan Poole

The Warriors made room in their cap space by trading Jordan Poole, who signed a maximum contract extension last offseason, to the Washington Wizards a little more than a week ago. Poole signed a four-year, $140 contract extension.

The young guard was expected to take up the team's salary room by earning at least $27 million in the first year of his deal. In the following seasons, he'll take up a huge chunk of the space as he'll earn more than $30 million from the contract extension.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Warriors insider expects Jordan Poole to sign an extension with Golden State in the next week: ahnfiredigital.com/nba/golden-sta… Warriors insider expects Jordan Poole to sign an extension with Golden State in the next week: ahnfiredigital.com/nba/golden-sta…

With Poole's contract off the Warriors' shoulders, they had room to re-sign Green to a better deal.

You might also be interested in reading this: Watch: Draymond Green is hyped as Klay Thompson sinks crucial putt during The Match

Poll : 0 votes