Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green appeared to have a ball during Capital One’s “The Match” on Thursday. The eighth edition of the charity golf event featured Green’s teammates Steph Curry and Klay Thompson taking on Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. The Chiefs stars ended up dominating the Warriors stars for most of the event, leading to some lighthearted trash talk from both sides.

At one point, Green and Mahomes went back and forth, with Mahomes joking about the Warriors infamously choking a 3-1 lead in the 2016 NBA Finals. Green then fired back by reminding Mahomes of the Chiefs’ AFC Championship loss to the Cincinnati Bengals a year ago:

“Ay Pat, what'd you just say?” Green asked Mahomes.

“I told Klay to watch out for that hole,” Mahomes responded.

“Wow, 3-1 jokes. Wow, that is a cheap shot. Wow,” Green said.

“Pat over here talking about 3-1 like Joey Burrow ain't send his a** home a year ago. What are you talking about 3-1,” Mahomes aadded.

Watch Green's and Mahomes’ back-and-forth exchange below:

Draymond Green wasn’t expecting trash talk from Patrick Mahomes ahead of The Match

Draymond Green’s and Patrick Mahomes’ back-and-forth exchange came after the Warriors forward told People that he wasn’t expecting any trash talk from the Chiefs star. Green said that Mahomes doesn’t talk a lot, so he expected most of the trash-talking to come from Travis Kelce:

“I mean, that's what Kelce does, right?” Green said.

“Patty Mahomes doesn't talk a lot. Steph doesn't talk a lot. Klay doesn't talk a lot, but that's what Travis Kelce does. And so I think on that side of things, it is going to be hard for either one of those guys, including his teammate, to keep up with Travis in that department.”

So, it looks like Mahomes may have caught Green off guard with their friendly banter.

Later in his interview, Green also told People how much he enjoys just getting the opportunity to spend time around champions. This comes as Mahomes and Kelce, along with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, have all won multiple championships in their respective sports:

"When you're around other champions, you pick up certain things because there's a way that winners do things,” Green said.

“You always feel that bond because there's that mutual respect. You know how hard it is to win the championship at the highest level and to do it multiple times. Those guys have done it multiple times now, as well. You understand how hard it is, especially when you're the hunted.”

