Watch- Draymond Green tries to chug a beer but fails hilariously

During Capital One's "The Match," Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green showed his support for his teammates, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, as they competed against Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in a charity golf event. However, a lighthearted moment ensued when Green attempted to chug a beer through a tube with Kelce eagerly watching. Unfortunately, Green lost control and spilled the beer on the ground, leading to a burst of laughter from Kelce.

Watch the lighthearted moment below:

Charles Barkley roasts Draymond Green during “The Match”

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green

Despite not currently being under contract with the Golden State Warriors, Green attended the event. He recently declined his $27.6 million player option for the upcoming season, making him an unrestricted free agent.

However, NBA legend and TNT analyst Charles Barkley playfully took a jab at Green's employment status during the event, questioning why he was talking so much trash when he didn't have a job. Green couldn't help but laugh in response.

“Draymond talks a lot for a guy that ain’t got no job,” Barkley said.

“He ain’t got no job. He should be nice to me.”

#CapitalOnesTheMatch “Draymond talks a lot for a guy that ain’t got no job.”Chuck is hilarious 🤣 “Draymond talks a lot for a guy that ain’t got no job.”Chuck is hilarious 🤣#CapitalOnesTheMatch https://t.co/jhZ2EzaTq8

The Warriors forward also cracked a joke about his contract situation during the event while driving around with Buffalo Bills star Von Miller. Green first joked that he was grateful that Miller already got a new contract last year to be able to pay him money from their bet. He then added that he hopes he can get a new contract soon as well:

“Thank God Von just got a new contract last year, he gon’ pay me my money that I’m winning today,” Green said.

“And hope to God I can get a new contract in a couple of days.”

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Draymond hoping for that new contract "in a couple days" Draymond hoping for that new contract "in a couple days" 💰👀 https://t.co/9j3AT4vHTM

NBA free agency is set to begin on Friday night. According to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, “all signs” point to Green re-signing with Golden State:

“All signs continue to point to Draymond Green returning to Golden State on a new deal shortly after free agency begins,” Mannix wrote.

“Green’s desire when he opted out of the final year of his deal with the Warriors was to be back on a new one, and Golden State, which created some long-term flexibility when it moved Jordan Poole last week, is on the same page.”

So it looks like Warriors fans shouldn’t be too worried about the possibility of losing one of the members of their Big 3.

