The Golden State Warriors have been relevant thanks to the trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green working well with each other through the years. While waiting for Green's free agency decision, the iconic trio has been heavily involved with golf through Capital One's The Match.

The Warriors' Big Three are accompanied by the duo of the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. Through this event, the five athletes have been comfortable interacting and asking hypothetical questions for each other. Mahomes asked the NBA stars about a 3-point contest in their recent exchange.

The two-time Super Bowl champion asked them who would win in a 3-point contest. Both Thompson and Curry have won the 3-point contest at the All-Star weekend, with Steph winning twice. The Splash Brothers confidently chose themselves to win in the hypothetical match.

Green, who has never participated in the contest, claimed that he has the skills to win over the Splash Brothers. Funny enough, Thompson decided to roast his teammate.

"I could beat both of them," Green said.

#CapitalOnesTheMatch Steph and Klay think they can beat each other in a 3PT contestWho you taking?

"This man almost lost to Kevin Hart," Thompson quipped.

Back in the 2016 NBA All-Star Weekend, Draymond went head-to-head against the famed comedian in a 3-point shootout. Given that he's a professional basketball player, many thought he would run away with the win. He knocked down 12 3s while Kevin made 11.

However, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star was able to beat the buzzer after making 11 shots. The judges gave the win to Green despite the comedian beating the buzzer to win against the NBA star. Kevin was given a ribbon to commemorate the event, while Draymond received a full-sized trophy.

Watch the video below to see how a well-known comic almost beat an NBA champion.

Green wants Curry and Klay Thompson to pay his bet if he loses

Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson will have his backcourt mate with him as they battle the Chiefs' duo of Kelce and Mahomes. The four of them will play a 12-hole, two-team scramble game of golf in Las Vegas. Green was present prior to the start of the event and was asked if he placed a bet.

According to the four-time champion, he did place a bet on his two teammates. He's expecting to win a lot and entrusting the Splash Brothers to go home with a win. Green joked that Curry and Thompson will be the ones to pay his bet if he loses:

"I bet a lot of money on [Steph Curry & Klay Thompson], I'm a lot poorer than these guys. So if I lose, these two will pay my bet."

