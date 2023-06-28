When his career is over, Klay Thompson will be able to say that he was part of a dynasty. What he and the Golden State Warriors have been able to do over the past decade is up there with the "Showtime" Lakers and Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls in the 90s.

While most will cite Steph Curry and Klay Thompson as the reason why Golden State was able to build a dynasty, there is another piece that needs mentioning. That being Steve Kerr.

Before the Warriors hired Kerr, Mark Jackson held the position of head coach. He had gotten Golden State the playoffs, but couldn't get it over the hump. After parting ways with him for Kerr, the team began its run to form a dynasty.

During a recent interview with Kenny Beecham, Thompson opened up on what the addition of Kerr did for him and the franchise:

"The best part of playing for a guy like Steve is I can ask him what it was like playing for that dynasty run with the Bulls or what it was like playing with the Twin Towers."

During his playing days, Steve Kerr was part of multiple title-winning teams. He won three championships with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, and two as a member of the San Antonio Spurs.

Klay Thompson holds Steve Kerr in high regard

In today's NBA, coaches are constantly coming and going from teams. However, that hasn't been the case for Steve Kerr. He's managed to solidify a long-term spot with an organization, similar to his mentor Gregg Popovich.

Part of why Kerr has been able to stick with the Warriors is because of the relationships he has built with the players. All these years later, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson still hold him in high regard.

Later on in the interview, the sharpshooting guard touched on how Kerr has helped him keep a good perspective during this historic run:

"He makes you appreciate the present more than I know just because of how special this is of an opportunity not just be in the NBA but like you said compete for championships. I mean it's so rare and to be a part of a team we've done it multiple times, it's something I don't take for granted."

Thompson finished up by saying that after what he's been through with Kerr, he can't picture himself playing for any other coach.

