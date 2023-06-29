Being able to play different sports is quite a task, but Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors is positive that he'd be able to excel in a different sport. While talking with his teammate, Steph Curry, and NFL stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, the sharpshooter confidently boasted of his football skills.

Mahomes asked the Splash Brothers who would be the better duo if they switched sports. Both stars for the Kansas City Chiefs were confident that they can make an immediate impact on the basketball court. Kelce even gave props to Curry's football passing skills and hinted that the four-time champ could do well as a quarterback.

Thompson was firm in his belief that he can be an effective quarterback over his teammate.

"I'm a quarterback," Thompson said. "I had one year of high school football under my belt. "Ability to read the progressions is pretty solid. I can't say the same for Steph. I got the height of Tom Brady and the arm of Chad Pennington."

"I got the height of Tom Brady and the arm of Chad Pennington"

It would be interesting to see the two pairs switch sports, even if it's just for a charity game. However, with the grueling schedule of the NBA, the Splash Brothers might not be allowed by the Warriors to do that.

Klay Thompson reflects on his impact on changing the game of basketball

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings: Game 5

Klay Thompson and Steph Curry have influenced the game of basketball like no other. Before their emergence as sharpshooting stars, the game was played differently. The backcourt duo was asked about their impact on the game recently.

Thompson answered that games from the 1990s and 2000s look different now. The recognizable difference that teams focus on shooting the 3-pointer in the modern NBA wouldn't have fit the way basketball was played back then.

"Now, any guard who played in the '90s or 2000s, are probably kicking themselves a little bit, like, 'Man, these young busters get to let it fly at any moment, shoot it from anywhere," Thompson said. "But 20 years ago, that was unthinkable to take a one-dribble pullup from 3 and do that eight times a night.

"We've ushered in a new way of how the whole game is played and from what attack point. It's really cool, and it's something I take great pride in ... but I think there's still many chapters to write to our story."

Thompson believes that they can still produce a lot and win more trophies together. The four-time All-Star hasn't considered that they're finished, believing that more impressive things can come from them.

