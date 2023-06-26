NBA analyst doesn't expect Draymond Green and Klay Thompson to take pay cuts: "They feel like it was a dynasty"

Steph Curry reportedly wants the Golden State Warriors to retain Draymond Green and Klay Thompson for at least one more season. The NBA’s all-time leading three-pointer believes that the team’s core can still contend for a championship.

Keeping both, though, will be a huge challenge for new GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. to accomplish. The upcoming CBA is going to punish big spenders, which may force the Warriors to make tough decisions.

Bill Simmons, in his podcast, had this to say about Thompson and Green’s potential future with the only team they’ve ever played for:

“I think Klay is a really, really proud f**king dude. … His price has been set in the 40s [$ million], he’s not gonna get that again, but I don’t see him taking a huge pay cut just like I don’t see Draymond taking a huge pay cut. I think all of these guys feel like they’re a part of this dynasty, they feel like it was a dynasty.”

In July 2019, after tearing his left ACL in the NBA finals, Golden State signed Klay Thompson to a five-year $189.9 max deal. He sat out the next two years to recover from two back-to-back injuries before returning in 2022 to help the team to another title. Thompson is scheduled to earn $43 million next season.

Draymond Green, on the other hand, signed a four-year $99.67 million extension after “Killa Klay” signed his. Green just opted out of the final season of his contract ($27.6 million) but told the front office that he wants to return.

The Golden State Warriors and the former Defensive Player of the Year winner are reportedly looking at a new multiyear deal. Many expect it to be a four-year $100 million contract. Before Green signs anything, the Dubs are currently $16 million above the luxury tax threshold.

Trading Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards has given them some cap relief and flexibility, but Klay Thompson’s contract is also expiring. Most analysts don’t see any team giving the shooting guard more than $30-35 million a season.

For the Golden State Warriors to keep their core together, may need both Draymond Green and Thompson to take a pay cut. Whether they will agree to it and how much the drop will be could significantly change the Warriors’ lineup this season and the next.

Klay Thompson and Draymond Green need to sustain their performance from last season

Klay Thompson played 69 games last season, the most he has had in three years. He averaged 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. “Killa Klay” led the NBA in three-point attempts (731) and makes (301).

StatMuse @statmuse Klay Thompson led the NBA in threes made this season with 301.



He’s the first player not named Curry or Harden to lead the league in 3PM since Ryan Anderson in 2011-12. Klay Thompson led the NBA in threes made this season with 301.He’s the first player not named Curry or Harden to lead the league in 3PM since Ryan Anderson in 2011-12. https://t.co/apSFROFHB5

Meanwhile, Draymond Green finished the season averaging 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest. More than the numbers, Green’s versatility, defense, energy and hustle were crucial for the Warriors.

Golden State’s core is getting up in age. Steph Curry is 35 while both Green and Thompson are 33 years old. They need the rest of the roster to step up but they also have to sustain their form.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine On the strong signals that the Warriors are headed to a new multiyear deal with Draymond Green … despite Sacramento’s newfound financial flexibility to pursue him and the interest of another Western Conference rival: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-free-age… On the strong signals that the Warriors are headed to a new multiyear deal with Draymond Green … despite Sacramento’s newfound financial flexibility to pursue him and the interest of another Western Conference rival: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-free-age… https://t.co/o3KK2mxyc1

“Dray” and “Killa Klay” have to continue making impacts to help Steph Curry carry the team to a deeper playoff run than last season.

