4 potential landing spots for Draymond Green ft. LA Lakers and more

Following the announcement that Draymond Green will be declining his $27 million player option with the Golden State Warriors, everyone is talking about where he will land.

Green has been the glue guy of the Warriors dynasty and will be an instant impact on any team that lands him.

So, will Green call a new city home next season?

4 landing spots for Draymond Green

#1, Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets are one of the youngest teams in the entire NBA with the most available cap space in the league entering this offseason. The Rockets have a very promising backcourt duo in young guards Amen Thompson, who they drafted on Thursday, and Jalen Green.

Draymond Green would provide great veteran leadership on a young team with solid talent. He could command up to $100 million and the Rockets could meet the price tag if they feel Green is a fit that will speed up their rebuild.

#2, Golden State Warriors

It seems odd that Green would return after turning down $27 million dollars from Golden State. However, it's possible he is willing to take a pay cut to make the Warriors buyers in free agency and reload for yet another title run.

Golden State will always be home to Draymond Green and 23 will one day be in the rafters. No other team can offer that.

The Warriors are fresh off an injury-riddled season and playoff run. A potential Draymond pay cut could allow Golden State to get some depth and instill more youth in their roster to gear up to win another ring.

#3, Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers signing Draymond Green could be huge for a potential title run in 2023. Los Angeles will not be able to offer what other teams on the list are able to financially, but no other team has his good friend LeBron James.

Green to LA could provide the Lakers with their missing piece on both sides of the ball. A frontcourt of LeBron, Draymond, and Anthony Davis will surely be one of the best in the entire NBA and surely make the Lakers potential title favorites in 2023.

#4, Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings are probably the biggest 'dark horse' to land Draymond on this list, but going to Sacramento makes a lot of sense. Sacramento has solid pieces in place and would benefit greatly from Draymond Green in the frontcourt, as he could take pressure off star center Domantas Sabonis, defensively.

Sacramento could be one of the teams in line for Green's services this offseason. If the Kings are able to pull off this signing, the beam will be lit all the way to a deep playoff run for Sacramento.

