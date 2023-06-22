Warriors' Jordan Poole traded to Wizards for 18-year NBA veteran

In a shocking turn of events, Jordan Poole finds himself on his way to a new team. He joins the list of players that have been moved in the days leading up to the 2023 NBA Draft.

According to reports, the Golden State Warriors are sending Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Chris Paul. Along with the young guard, the Warriors are also shipping out a pair of future draft picks and former second-round pick Ryan Rollins.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: The Washington Wizards are finalizing a deal to send Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors for a package that includes Jordan Poole and future draft assets. ESPN Sources: The Washington Wizards are finalizing a deal to send Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors for a package that includes Jordan Poole and future draft assets. https://t.co/kpNkhqFicp

After reports of him being waive by the Phoenix Suns, Chris Paul was sent to Washington in the Bradley Beal blockbuster. Not long after that trade became official, news started coming out that the All-Star point guard could be re-routed. Now, he finds himself alongside Steph Curry with a chance to compete for a championship.

For Poole, this gives him a bigger opportunity to grow his game. Following their array of moves, the Wizards are in search of who will be "the guy" moving forward. As a former champion, Poole can now prove if he has what it takes to be a top guy. The 24-year-old played in all 82 games this season and averaged 20.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists.

Jordan Poole trade gives the Golden State Warriors flexibility

One reason why the Golden State Warriors might have moved Jordan Poole is to get off his contract. Next season, he will begin the four year, $128 million deal he signed last offseason.

With this contract off the books, the Warriors are now in a position to keep one of their core players. Earlier this week, Draymond Green decided to decline his player option and become an unrestricted free agent. As a pillar of their dynasty, Golden State might want to keep the trio of Green, Steph Curry, and Klay Thompson together.

Washington has caught a lot of slack for how they've handled their trades, but now they have a promising piece for the future. Armed with cap space and assets, the Wizards have a core piece for the next phase of the franchise.

Earlier this offseason, the Warriors were intent on keeping Poole and Green on the team. Despite their altercation in training camp last year, the organization believed the team could move past it. Following this trade, it is something they no longer have to worry about.

