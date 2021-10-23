5 Klay Thompson records that make him one of the Top 75 players in NBA history

Klay Thompson might be the greatest shooter ever seen in NBA history, but since Stephen Curry exists, Thompson could have a strong case to be situated in second place in that ranking.

Taking that statement for what it is, a notion that might be general among fans, then how could Klay Thompson not be included in the NBA's 75 Greatest Players list?

Thompson is a three-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors, and he's been more than essential to the team's success with his incredible shooting and his brilliant one-on-one defense on the perimeter.

If you ask me, Klay Thompson is indeed one of the Top 75 players in NBA history, but he did not make the cut in the official list, and that's a fact.

Thompson's resume also includes five All-Star selections, two All-NBA honors and one All-Defensive selections. It isn't that big of a resume, but it is certainly more than some of the other names we saw on the official Top 75 list of the NBA.

Thompson is one of those players whose stat sheet will not always show what he did in a game, unless it is one of those nights where he can't miss a single shot.

Top 5 stats from Klay Thompson that make him one of the NBA's 75 greatest players

In this article, we will take a look at those nights were Klay Thompson even looked like the best player on his team and the most dominant scorer on the court.

We will give you five Klay Thompson records that make him one of the Top 75 players in NBA history.

Without further ado, let us take a look.

#5 Most three-pointers made in a single NBA postseason

2019 NBA Finals - Game Six.

Klay Thompson shares with Stephen Curry the record for most threes made in a single edition of the NBA Playoffs, with 98. Thompson achieved his 98 threes in a single playoffs during the 2015-16 postseason.

On his side, Curry did it during the 2014-15 NBA Playoffs, with 98 three-pointers in 232 attempts for a 42.2%. Thompson, during the 2016 postseason, made 98 threes and attempted the exact same number as Curry's run in the previous year.

#4 Scoring 60 points in only 29 minutes

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors shoots.

During the 2016-17 NBA regular season, Klay Thompson put up one of the greatest shooting spectacles ever seen in NBA history, scoring a career-high 60 points against the Indiana Pacers on December 5th, 2016, while playing only 29 minutes in a 36-point blowout.

Thompson made 21 of his 33 attempts from the field in that game and did not play a single second in the fourth quarter. He scored 40 points in the first half and added 20 in the third quarter.

Scoring 60 points in only 29 minutes in an NBA record, as Thompson is the only player in league history to score at least 60 points while playing under 30 minutes.

