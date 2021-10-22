“Fuel to the fire” - Stephen Curry on what Klay Thompson said after getting snubbed from NBA 75 team

Stephen Curry was among the active players recently named in the NBA's 75th Anniversary team. However, his long-time Golden State Warriors teammates, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, did not make the cut.

According to Curry, Thompson is using the snub as motivation. Here's what he told reporters after the Golden State Warriors' 115-113 win over the LA Clippers on Thursday:

"Obviously those two guys (Klay Thompson and Draymond Green) deserve to be on that list. Their resumes stack over anybody in terms of winning and accolades and everything. I know it's a vote, and I know it's a whole process, and there are some other top-level names that aren't on that list, it just speaks to how special that 75 is, but also how talented this league is, and I play with two guys who deserve to be on that list as well. I think Klay said fuel to fire, I like that too."

Draymond Green and Klay Thompson were vital in helping the Golden State Warriors win three championships between 2015 and 2019. The team also made five straight NBA finals appearances during that period.

Stephen Curry and Golden State Warriors get off to a scintillating start to the 2021-22 NBA season

Stephen Curry shoots during Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have already turned heads with two wins in their opening two games of the 2021-22 NBA season. They went up against two strong contenders, the LA Lakers and the LA Clippers.

Also Read

The Warriors are looking like legitimate title contenders right now, even though Klay Thompson is yet to return to the lineup. The sharpshooter is working his way through recovery after missing the last two seasons with an ACL and Achilles injury. He is expected to be back by January.

Nevertheless, Stephen Curry and the rest of his teammates are making a statement early on. Their roster seems well-balanced with the signings of Nemanja Bjelica, Otto Porter and Andre Iguodala. Jordan Poole has also stepped up for the team. He is doing a commendable job as Thompson's replacement alongside Curry in the backcourt.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh