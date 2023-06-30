Watch - Draymond Green is hyped as Klay Thompson sinks crucial putt during The Match

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been known to always have his teammates' backs on the basketball court. However, Green also took his support to the golf course on Thursday as Warriors stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson competed in Capital One’s 'The Match'.

The eighth edition of the charity golf event featured Curry and Thompson taking on Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. While Curry is known to be an avid golfer, Thompson is not as experienced on the golf course.

So Green made sure to have a strong reaction when Thompson nailed a crucial putt during the event:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Yes, Klay! Let’s go! Ahhh!” Green screamed following the putt as he ran around celebrating as if the Warriors had won another championship.

Watch Green’s celebration below:

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors

Draymond celebrating a Klay putt like they just won another championship Draymond celebrating a Klay putt like they just won another championship 😂https://t.co/f9BP8MKsgf

Also watch: Draymond Green tries to chug a beer but fails hilariously

Draymond Green jokes about Klay Thompson’s golf skills ahead of 'The Match'

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and shooting guard Klay Thompson

Despite encouraging Klay Thompson during 'The Match', Draymond Green still took the opportunity to joke about his teammate's golf skills before the event.

In an interview with People, Green spoke about how he was worried about how Thompson would perform. The Warriors forward said that he had been checking in on Thompson to make sure he was prepared.

Green added that he wanted to make sure Thompson would not let down teammate Steph Curry, who he knew would be ready:

“I’ve been checking in on Klay and making sure he’s working on his golf game,” Green said.

“Making sure he really gets out there on the course and that his game is ready to go. Don’t come out there and be a let-down for Steph because I know Steph’s coming out serious as hell, and I would just hate to see Klay pull the team down.

“The question is — has Klay been golfing every day? And the reality is, I don’t think so.”

Green then spoke about how he was looking forward to having some fun with his Warriors teammates:

“Obviously, Steph and Klay being my brothers and the wars and battles that we’ve been through together, this will be a fun one that we can joke around about a bit,” Green added.

“If it's going south with them, I'm going to try not to be a homer. But I think I'll take the total opposite approach and if it's going south, I'm going in, I'm talking junk about it. Now if they're winning, maybe I'll jump on the bandwagon.”

Unfortunately for the Warriors stars, they ended up getting dominated by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce throughout most of the event. However, it appeared that everyone involved had a good time.

DraftKings Sportsbook @DKSportsbook



Mahomes and Kelce win The Match (+220 ML)

That's all, folks.Mahomes and Kelce win The Match (+220 ML) That's all, folks. Mahomes and Kelce win The Match (+220 ML) ✅https://t.co/XOFzmkQsFD

Poll : 0 votes