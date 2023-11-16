Draymond Green fine amount from 5-game suspension: How much money will Warriors star lose?

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors was suspended without pay for five games by the NBA after putting Rudy Gobert in a chokehold. That means Green will lose a lot of money, but how much is the former Defensive Player of the Year getting fined in total?

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, Green is set to lose $153,941 per game and a total of $769,704. He's currently earning $22,321,429 this season, which is just the first year of the four-year contract he signed in the summer to stay in Golden State.

Green's suspension comes at a tough time for the Warriors as they are currently on a four-game losing skid after Tuesday's defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Steph Curry is also dealing with a mild right knee sprain and will miss his second straight game on Thursday against the OKC Thunder.

The fight broke out less than two minutes into Tuesday's game at the Chase Center. Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels got into a shirt-tugging situation when Rudy Gobert came from behind to grab and try to pull away the Golden State Warriors guard.

Draymond Green saw what happened and just put Gobert in a chokehold and dragged him for a few seconds before teammates and coaches intervened. Green might be protecting Thompson, but he also has a beef with the three-time DPOY, so it was the perfect time to strike.

Thompson and McDaniels were not suspended by the NBA, but they were fined $25,000. Gobert, who was trying to be a peacemaker, also got slapped with a $25,000 fine.

What did Rudy Gobert say about Draymond Green?

Draymond Green put Rudy Gobert in a chokehold on Tuesday.

Rudy Gobert and Draymond Green have had animosity toward each other for a few years now. Green mocked Gobert for crying after not being named an All-Star in 2019. The Frenchman fired back and it has been back-and-forth until the incident on Tuesday.

After the game, Gobert told Minnesota Timberwolves reporter Dane Moore what he thought about Green's behavior.

"It’s kind of funny because before the game, I was telling myself that Steph (Curry) is not playing, so I know Draymond is going to try and get ejected," Gobert said. "Because every time Steph doesn't play, he doesn't want to play. ... I do hope that the league is going to do what needs to be done because that's just clown behavior. Not much to say, it's clown behavior."

The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves are set to do it all over again – play basketball, not the fight – on Mar. 24 in Minneapolis. It will be interesting to see if things have cooled down by that point or we'll see another entertaining melee.

