"There's almost a hit out on me": Royce Reed alleges Dwight Howard could take her life for publicly calling him out

Royce Reed is one of Dwight Howard's ex-girlfriends and they have a son together named Braylong born on Nov. 18, 2007. Reed has said some things about her relationship with the former NBA player in public, including calling him "evil" earlier this year. She also fears for her life because Howard has threatened her more than once.

In part two of Carlos King's exclusive interview on YouTube, Reed discussed her relationship with Howard. She remembered the good times she had with the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, but it's the bad that continues to worry her regularly. She even alleged that Howard might have put a hit on her.

"Things get shut down when you have a lot of money," Reed said. "Cases all of a sudden goes away when you have a lot of money. He's threatened me more than once and the one thing he said to me that has rang true throughout all these years is if I ever left him, he'll make my life a living hell."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She added:

"I feel like every day I'm looking over my shoulder. I feel like there's almost a hit on me because I am talking now. ... My brother lives with me because I don't feel comfortable living by myself."

Royce Reed had enough back in July and began firing back at Dwight Howard. Reed commented on The Shade Room's post on Howard making his kids work out with him. She called the future Hall of Famer "evil" and claimed that he called Braylon "gay" for not watching pornography.

Reed even added that Howard only fired his nannies five years after they allegedly molested two of his kids. Another claim she made was Howard got custody of one of his kids even though he was leaving for Taiwan. The child ended up being taken care of by his parents, while he played for the Taoyuan Leopards

Also Read: Why were Klay Thompson, Draymond Green thrown out vs Timberwolves? Explaining Warriors' controversial ejection

Royce Reed claims Shaquille O'Neal flirted with her

Shaquille O'Neal, Royce Reed and Dwight Howard

In part one of his interview with Carlos King, Royce Reed claimed that Shaquille O'Neal flirted with her when she was a cheerleader for the Miami Heat during the 2006-07 NBA season. Shaq allegedly got her number from one of the ball boys, who were close to the dancers back in the day.

"I had sent her a thread where her ex-husband had been texting me," Reed said. "Nothing ever happened. He actually cursed me out cause I didn't want to talk to him. I wanted everything out to be in the open. I wanted her to see everything so if anything happened or said, she'd knew it wasn't true."

O'Neal has responded to Reed's claims by saying that she might be out of cash, but it's worth pointing out that he didn't deny the flirtatious texts.

Also Read: Victor Wembanyama's rookie jersey expected to fetch $80-120K, well short of Kobe Bryant's historic $3.69 million record