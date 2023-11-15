Why were Klay Thompson, Draymond Green thrown out vs Timberwolves? Explaining Warriors' controversial ejection

Klay Thompson and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors were ejected less than two minutes into the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. Jaden McDaniels was also ejected for his part. So, why were Klay Thompson and Draymond Green disqualified from the game?

With the score 0-0 and 10:17 left in the first quarter, Thompson and McDaniels got into a scuffle. Both players were grabbing and pulling each other's jerseys when Rudy Gobert came in to break up the fight. Gobert got his hands on Thompson, which Green saw as an act of aggression.

Green then put Gobert in a chokehold as Warriors players and coaches tried to calm the four-time NBA champion. Eventually, the officials ejected Thompson, Green and McDaniels for their part in the melee.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's the video of the fight:

Expand Tweet

The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves faced each other on Sunday, which was also a heated game as well. Draymond Green got into Anthony Edwards' face in the fourth quarter, but the Timberwolves got the last laugh, winning 116-110.

Tuesday's matchup was part of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. The Warriors will be without Green and Klay Thompson for the rest of the game. They are also missing Steph Curry, who has a right knee sprain. Curry is undergoing further evaluation, but the belief is he's not expected to miss a lot of games.

Also Read: Victor Wembanyama's rookie jersey expected to fetch $80-120K, well short of Kobe Bryant's historic $3.69 million record

Draymond Green and Anthony Edwards got into it last Sunday

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors and Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves

As mentioned above, Draymond Green and Anthony Edwards got into it a little bit on Sunday. The Golden State Warriors were down by 12 points with less than six minutes left in the game when Edwards intercepted Klay Thompson's pass to Steph Curry.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star thought he would have an easy layup, but Green had other plans. The former DPOY bumped Edwards before hitting him in the arm as the two exchanged words under the basket.

"You think I'm gonna give you a layup?" Green said. "F*ck outta here. What are you gonna do about it?"

Edwards then replied:

"Ain't nobody worried about you bruh, hell nah."

"Ant-Man" then dropped eight points after he scuffled with Green, finishing with 33 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals. The Timberwolves won their sixth straight game, while the Warriors lost their third consecutive contest.

Also Read: "19-year-olds who never watched Jordan play" - Skims co-founder alludes to Air Jordan sneakers while reflecting on Skims' potential