Skims co-founder Jens Grede is confident about their partnership with the NBA and how fans would treat the brand like Air Jordan. Grede even compared Kim Kardashian to Michael Jordan in terms of being the greatest of all time in their respective fields.

In an interview with GQ Magazine, Grede was asked about their deal with the biggest basketball league in the world. The brand has been offering a variety of men's garments that would make it like Nike rather than Spanx. Some of these garments include leggings, tanks and tees.

"Kim is the Michael Jordan of the influencer generation," Grede said. "Many 19-year-olds, who never watched Jordan play and don’t play basketball themselves wear Air Jordan sneakers every day. Maybe you don't watch 'The Kardashians' every single week, but you're a Skims customer."

Jens Grede has a point since the younger generation is not wearing Air Jordan sneakers because of Michael Jordan. It has become a part of pop culture and became a brand more than an NBA legend, which is nothing to be ashamed of.

Air Jordan remains untouchable in sneaker culture that's what Skims is trying to do with their brand. Basketball fans might not be watching Kim Kardashian and her family's TV show, but they're buying the brand because of its quality and hopefully, a part of pop culture as well.

Kardashian founded the brand in 2019 with Jens and Emma Grede. The company won the 2022 CFDA Innovation Award and was named as one of the fastest-growing brands in the United States.

Skims is the official underwear partner of the NBA, WNBA and Team USA

The NBA announced last month that it has signed a multiyear deal with Skims to be the league's official underwear partner. The brand also became the official underwear partner of the WNBA and USA Basketball.

"The NBA's modern approach and significant impact on pop culture, entertainment, and fashion is unparalleled in sports," Jens Grede said in an official statement. "Our partnership marks a remarkable opportunity for SKIMS and the NBA to work together on what it means to engage the next-generation of fans through basketball."

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the OKC Thunder is the brand's first ambassador, modeling boxers on their official website. Some of the garments available to purchase include boxers, briefs and boxer briefs. As mentioned above, the company will also offer men additional garments in the future.

