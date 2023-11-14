Who is Clayanna Warthen? Closer look at Andre Iguodala's ex-girlfriend and controversy around their daughter

Clayanna Warthen made headlines in 2009 when she sued Andre Iguodala, who was part of the Philadelphia 76ers back then, for child support. Warthen sued him again seven years later when he was with the Golden State Warriors. So, who is Clayanna Warthen, and what's the controversy surrounding their daughter?

According to Heavy.com, Warthen is a native of Camden, New Jersey, and went to Pennsauken High School. She has a degree in Criminal Justice and aims to be a lawyer before putting it on hold. She claimed to have been in a relationship with Iguodala from Oct. 2004 to Jan. 2009.

Warthen had their daughter London on May 7, 2009, and took Iguodala to court to seek child support. It should be pointed out that "Iggy" had a son named Andre Jr. with his now-wife Christina Gutierrez on Mar. 24, 2007.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Clayanna Warthen was back in the spotlight last month when she appeared on the 11th season "Basketball Wives" as a recurring cast member. She previously appeared in music videos featuring artists like Cassidy and Young Jeezy.

Also Read: "Ain't that the Truth": Paul Pierce hailing Jayson Tatum as best American player draws praise from NBA fans

Clayanna Warthen sued Andre Iguodala again in 2016, made wild claims about him

Clayanna Warthen successfully got $16,000 monthly support from Andre Iguodala in 2009 for their daughter London. Fast forward seven years, and Warthen sued Iguodala again for child support, wanting to increase it from $16,000 to $58,000 per month.

According to TMZ, Warthen made some wild claims about her ex-boyfriend during her testimony in court. She said that Iguodala, who is a Christian, had issues with London playing basketball at school, as he was afraid that she might become a lesbian.

Warthen also said that Iguodala has been ignoring their daughter and spent only nine hours with her in 2015. It's unclear what happened to the case, but Iguodala and his lawyers called her lawsuit an attempt to "take him to the cleaners."

Expand Tweet

Also Read: How long is Jae Crowder out for? Closer look at return and recovery timeline as 2x NBA finalist set to have surgery

Andre Iguodala has retired from the NBA

Andre Iguodala announced his retirement from the NBA on Oct. 20, less than a week before the start of the new season. Iguodala had a very successful career, winning four NBA championships and one NBA Finals MVP and is a one-time All-Star.

The Springfield, Illinois, native also won a FIBA World Cup championship in 2010 and the Olympic gold medal in London in 2012. He was in his prime when he joined the Golden State Warriors in 2013 but sacrificed everything to help the team win four titles in eight seasons.

Also Read: "They couldn't stop him" - Gilbert Arenas adamantly asserts Shaquille O'Neal's superiority over Nikola Jokic