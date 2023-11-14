"Ain't that the Truth": Paul Pierce hailing Jayson Tatum as best American player draws praise from NBA fans

Paul Pierce proclaimed Jayson Tatum as the best American player in the NBA after his performance in the Boston Celtics' 114-98 win on Sunday night. There might be a slight bias on Pierce's part since he's a Celtics legend, but fans actually agreed with his take online.

Tatum finished with 35 points, six rebounds and seven assists in the Celtics' victory over the New York Knicks. He completely took over the fourth quarter, scoring 17 points and going 6-for-8 from the field, including 4-for-5 from beyond the arc.

That performance led Piece to tell his followers on X that "truth":

"Tatum is the best American Basketball Player in the World."

While Paul Pierce is known for his hot takes, majority of NBA fans seemingly agreed with him this time. Jayson Tatum might just be the best American player in the world today over players such as Steph Curry, Devin Booker, Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Anthony Edwards.

This Celtics fan agreed with Pierce:

"Ain't that the Truth."

Another fan agreed with the Truth's truth.

"The Truth speaking the truth."

No lies were detected by this fan:

"No cap 🧢"

However, one Golden State Warriors fan is not buying what Paul Pierce is selling:

"Love Tatum, but he faced Steph in the finals & what happened? Steph 4-time champion & 2-time MVP. "This is complete lies, almost as bad as when you claimed you was better than D Wade! Still love the Truth but Tatum ain’t there yet! He’s got 3 guys averaging 20, Steph has himself & 0."

This fan went further and mentioned the next generation of American players coming for Jayson Tatum:

"Cooper Flagg, Cam Boozer, AJ Dybantsa comin' for him tho."

Jayson Tatum fueled by technical foul in 4th quarter

Jayson Tatum was called for his first technical foul of the season with less than five minutes left in the game. The Boston Celtics were up by 12 points at that point and the technical foul fueled Tatum to drop a 6-0 run to essentially put the New York Knicks away.

"I shouldn't have got the tech," Tatum said after the game. "I mean, it's tough. It's an emotional game, right? The fans can see it, everybody watching can see it, it's hard to play the game without emotions. I understand there’s a fine line and balance, but fourth quarter, we playing defense and I screamed nothing crazy."

The Celtics have now won three games in a row after two straight defeats last week. They have an upcoming four-game road trip against the Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets.

