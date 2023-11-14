Jae Crowder of the Milwaukee Bucks is scheduled to have surgery on Tuesday to repair a torn left adductor and abdominal muscles. Crowder has been a huge part of the Bucks this season due to their lack of depth. How long is Jae Crowder out for because of the procedure?

According to the official release from the Bucks, Crowder suffered the injury on Saturday in their 112-97 loss. It was initially identified as a left groin injury, but further testing revealed that he tore his left adductor and abdominal muscles. He is set to have surgery on Tuesday under Dr. Bob Meyers in Philadelphia.

The two-time NBA Finals runner-up is set to miss at least eight weeks of action due to the procedure. It's a huge blow for a Bucks team that already lacks depth. They will miss his production of 8.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists in nine games this season.

The Milwaukee Bucks wing rotation took a hit with Jae Crowder's injury. Khris Middleton still cannot shoulder a huge load and is on minutes restriction. Middleton also sits out the first half of a back-to-back.

Crowder's absence means the Bucks might have to rely on Middleton to play a few more minutes each night. Pat Connaughton and MarJon Beauchamp are also likely to get increased roles until Crowder returns to action.

It could also mean that Giannis Antetokounmpo will need to shoulder more defensive responsibility in the wings. The team is already having trouble with depth and adjusting to head coach Adrian Griffin's system. They will have to make the adjustment faster if they don't want to fall too much behind the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference standings.

Jae Crowder's NBA career so far

Jae Crowder of the Milwaukee Bucks

Jae Crowder was the 34th overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers out of Marquette. Crowder was then traded to the Dallas Mavericks on draft day and spent two and a half seasons there. He was acquired by the Boston Celtics midway through his third season in the Rajon Rondo deal.

Crowder also had a two-and-a-half-month stint with the Celtics before he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Kyrie Irving deal. He lasted just 53 games in Cleveland as he was traded to the Utah Jazz. He was traded again before the 2-2019-20 season to the Memphis Grizzlies.

After just 25 games in Memphis, he was acquired by the Miami Heat wherein he helped the team make the 2020 NBA Finals. He became a free agent and signed with the Phoenix Suns.

Crowder went back to the NBA Finals in his first season in Phoenix, but failed to win a championship again. The Milwaukee Bucks added him last season and brought him back this summer after he became a free agent.

