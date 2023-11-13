Draymond Green instigates Anthony Edwards in Warriors loss after fouling: 'What you gonna do about it?'

Draymond Green tried to get into Anthony Edwards' skin in the Golden State Warriors' 116-110 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night. Green made a tactical foul on Edwards, who didn't appreciate the Warriors star's hacking.

Whatever Green was trying to do, it didn't work, as Golden State lost their third straight game. The Warriors were down 98-86 with less than six minutes left in the fourth quarter when Edwards stole Klay Thompson's pass to Steph Curry.

He went for the fastbreak, but Green fouled him on the shot. Green bumped him before hitting him again in the arm. The two exchanged words, with Green saying:

"You think I'm gonna give you a layup? F*ck outta here. What are you gonna do about it?"

Edwards replied:

"Ain't nobody worried about you bruh, hell nah."

Here's the video of the play and the exchange between Edwards and Green:

Draymond Green is known for his physicality and trash-talking. He was likely trying to get Anthony Edwards rattled to help a potential Golden State Warriors comeback. Edwards, though, remained calm and was not afraid of the 33-year-old forward.

"Ant-Man" also answered Green's question by doing what he's known for – scoring. He had eight points after the verbal spat with the former Defensive Player of the Year. He eventually dropped 33 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals on the Warriors.

Edwards led the Minnesota Timberwolves to their sixth straight win to improve to 7-2 on the season. The Warriors, meanwhile, lost their third straight game, with Green finishing with nine points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Curry, though, had a game-high 38 points to continue his hot start to the season.

Anthony Edwards on what motivated him to get the win over the Warriors

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves

There's no denying that Anthony Edwards has taken his game to another level this season and could be in the conversations for MVP all year. Edwards is averaging 28.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game this season.

In the Minnesota Timberwolves' win over the Golden State Warriors, Edwards put on another show, but he had a different motivation about what waas needed to get the victory. It was because of assistant coach Elston Turner.

"At half-time we got cussed out," Edwards told reporters after the game. "We didn't want to get cussed out at the end of the game. ... He came in here with a little attitude. We ain't used to that so we had to change it up."

