Watch: Victor Wembanyama froze like a statue as Duncan Robinson hits stunning hesitation move on Spurs star

Victor Wembanyama might have found his kryptonite in the form of Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson. The young San Antonio Spurs star froze like a statue while defending Robinson during the Heat's 118-113 victory on Sunday night.

The Spurs were up 63-54 with seven and a half minutes left in the third quarter. Robinson had the ball on the left elbow and was guarded by the 7-foot-4 Wembanyama. He pulled off a throwback move to freeze the prized Spurs prospect in place.

Robinson hit "The Smitty," which is a half-spin hesitation move popularized by former Heat guard Steve Smith. It's a basic maneuver that not many players are doing anymore. It doesn't require a lot of athleticism, so Robinson was still able to effectively pull it off.

Here's the video of Robinson's move against Wembenyama:

Fast forward to the fourth quarter, the San Antonio Spurs were still ahead 98-91 with around eight minutes to go. Duncan Robinson received a pass near the top of the key when he faked Victor Wembanyama out of his shoes.

Robinson then side-dribbled to the left and hit the 3-point shot to cut the Heat's deficit to seven points. Wembanyama almost made a great recovery due to his length, but Robinson's attempt was a second faster.

Here's Robinson's great pump fake on Wembenyama:

The Michigan product finished with a game-high 26 points in addition to five rebounds and four assists. Bam Adebayo had 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals, while Jimmy Butler added 19 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama struggled with his shot as the Spurs were outscored in the fourth quarter. He still had 18 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, with Keldon Johnson contributing 20 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

NBA champ praises Victor Wembanyama

One of Victor Wembanyama's highlights during the preseason was when he dunked all over Thomas Bryant. Ahead of Sunday's game, Bryant, who won a championship with the Denver Nuggets last season, spoke about Wembanyama in an interview with the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

'There's not too many people that I actually have to look up to and that was one of the very few times, I think probably twice in my life, where I actually had to look up to someone and say, 'Wow, you're tall,'" Bryant said. "I never thought that would come out of my mouth, to ever say that. It was something different."

He added:

"He's gonna take the world by storm. I don't say that about a lot of people. But him, you get a different sensation with a No. 1 pick like that. But then, also the hype that goes along with him, he lives up to every last bit of the hype. He's one of the real ones."

