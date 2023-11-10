Shaquille O'Neal receives amazing compliment for his philanthropy from former Heat teammate

Shaquille O'Neal makes headlines whenever he gets caught doing a random act of kindness towards a family or a community. A former Miami Heat teammate, who is part of the 2006 championship team, recently complimented the Hall of Fame big man for his philanthropy.

"White Chocolate" Jason Williams was the most recent guest on Andrew Schulz's "Flagrant" podcast with Akaash Singh. Williams discussed a bunch of topics, including what it was like to have Shaq as a teammate and how "Diesel" is as a human being.

"There's not a better human being in this whole wide world than Shaq," Williams said.

"He's just always looking out for everyone. You see the stories being at Walmart or whatnot and seeing a family with five people whatnot. He end up buying them a van. ... That's not a facade. You see on TV from Shaq, that's who he is."

Shaquille O'Neal is known for his generosity and good heart. He has gone viral a lot of times in the past few years for all the acts of kindness he does. He also holds annual activities through the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation like giving gifts on Christmas, helping kids prepare for the start of the school year and much more.

The LA Lakers legend recently explained why he loves to give back to the community even though he's not required to. He did so at the unveiling of the Shaquille O'Neal Boys & Girls Club of Henry County last year in Georgia.

"The great Dr. Lucille O’Neal, who happens to be my mother," Shaq said. "(She) always said if I can help those in need, do it. For me, it's a better feeling having her smile. Better than any commercial I've done. Better than any deal that I've done."

Shaquille O'Neal and Jason Williams won a championship together

Jason Williams and Shaquille O'Neal.

Shaquille O'Neal and Jason Williams were teammates on the Miami Heat for two and a half seasons. Williams was acquired by the Heat along with Antoine Walker and James Posey in a huge offseason trade ahead of the 2005-06 season.

"White Chocolate" was the Heat's starting point guard with the legendary Gary Payton as the backup. It was a tough season for Miami since Shaq was hampered by injuries. They still managed to finish with the second-best record in the NBA led by Dwayne Wade.

The core of Wade, Shaq, Williams and a bunch of veteran players helped the Heat win their first championship in 2006. They defeated the Dallas Mavericks in six games, with Wade being named the NBA Finals MVP.

