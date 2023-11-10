Who is Metta World Peace's NBA GOAT? Looking at former Laker's constant flipflops on Michael Jordan, LeBron James

Metta World Peace, now known as Metta Sandiford-Artest, went crazy on X about who the NBA GOAT is. The former LA Lakers star began flip-flopping his choices for the greatest player of all time, from LeBron James to Steph Curry and even Wilt Chamberlain.

In a series of tweets in the past two days, the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year listed his GOATs. It started with Kobe Bryant, who he had over James, Tim Duncan, Wilt and Shaquille O'Neal. It was surprising to not see Michael Jordan on his list.

Less than five hours later, Metta World Peace changed his mind and put Wilt Chamberlain as his GOAT. Michael Jordan finally made the list with Kobe Bryant and LeBron James dropping to No. 3 and 4, respectively, while Magic Johnson bumped out Shaquille O'Neal.

The one-time NBA champion changed his mind again the next day with Steph Curry as his new GOAT. MJ remained at No. 2, "The King" got back to No. 3, Wilt then became fourth of all a sudden and Kobe was the fifth greatest player of all time.

Four hours later, the Metta World Peace was at it again. LeBron James became his new GOAT and he finally explained why although it's a bit complicated, which is not surprising since he's Metta Sandiford-Artest for a reason.

"Once king James retires, I think I'm cementing him as the number 1 player all time," Sandiford-Artest said. "His body of work is like Mozart. I like Mozart over Beethoven because Mozart music is more street at times. Respectfully."

To end the day, the St. John's product went deep and named Tim Duncan as his newest GOAT. He also wanted his followers to interact and make an argument as to why the San Antonio Spurs legend is not the greatest ever.

"New list. The greatest NBAlplayer of all time is Tim Duncan. Make an argument why not," Sandiford-Artest wrote.

Who is Metta World Peace's real GOAT?

Michael Jordan, Bill Russell, Metta World Peace and LeBron James

In an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast last year, Metta Sandford-Artest discussed his top five list. This interview might be more credible because he's on a different platform and it actually came out of his mouth.

"My five, Bill Russell because you can't beat him," Sandiford-Artest . "He beat Wilt Chamberlain. I got Wilt Chamberlain number two. I just don’t know who could do what he could do. ... Then I got MJ. ... I got Kobe. There's someone that I'm missing that's not in my top five because Kobe and LeBron is always like tied at five."

