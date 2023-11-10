"Ben Simmons of football": Nets star catches stray from former NBA champ who ruthlessly disses Bears QB Justin Fields

Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons was probably resting somewhere when he caught a stray from one-time NBA champion Nick Young. The former LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors guard dissed his Chicago Bears and their quarterback Justin Fields by comparing him with the three-time All-Star.

Young, a huge Bears fan despite being from Los Angeles, ranted about his NFL team on X, formerly known as Twitter. He cannot believe how poorly Chicago is playing this season and called them boring. He even called out Fields for "playing dead" like Simmons.

"As a Bears fan, this is the weakest season we had in a while," Young wrote.

"We are boring to watch. At least last year, our QB was fun to watch. Now Justin Fields turn into the Ben Simmons of Football. He forgot how to play and now he just playing dead."

A few Chicago Bears fans called out Nick Young because Justin Fields missed his fourth straight game on Thursday (Nov. 9). They described Young as a casual fan because he was watching Tyson Bagent.

However, fans defended Young's comparison because describing Fields as Ben Simmons meant that he's not really injured.

Simmons famously dealt with several injuries, which some fans thought were not real. He just wanted to sit out and did not have the passion to play, they reckoned.

Regardless of what Young thinks of Fields, Ben Simmons catching a stray is funny. Simmons has been playing well for the Brooklyn Nets this season, averaging 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists, while shooting 52.8%.

Celtics coach praises Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons gets praised by Joe Mazzulla.

Ben Simmons missed the Brooklyn Nets' game against the Boston Celtics on Saturday (Nov. 4), but Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla had nothing but praise for him.

Mazzulla loved what he saw from Simmons at the start of the season, as he was clearly scouting him before he missed their matchup.

"He kind of knows what he is and what he's doing," Mazzulla told the media.

"He's back to making those plays in transition, finding those cross-matches and getting those transition flips, DHOs (dribble hand-offs), outlet passes. You can kind of tell he's getting back to who he is as far as how he can generate offense for his teammates."

Simmons has not been himself since the 2021 Western Conference semifinals against the Atlanta Hawks. He has undergone a couple of back surgeries since then, but it seems like there's a chance for him to redeem himself after the last two seasons.

