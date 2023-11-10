"Likes very very very big women": Stephen A. Smith's hilarious reason on why he doesn't hang out with his best friend

Stephen A. Smith only has one best friend in the world and his name is Rodney Cowan or "Pooley." Smith and Cowan don't hang out often, but the ESPN analyst won't have any other best friend than him. But why doesn't he hang out with "Pooley"?

On the most recent episode of "The Stephen A. Smith Show," the Winston-Salem State University product discussed People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive finalists. One of the finalists was Jason Kelce, who has a scruffy beard and dad bod.

That's when Smith explained that he learned early on that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. He brought up "Pooley's" love for plus-sized women and shared why they only hang out once or twice a year. He also doesn't mind women who prefer the Philadelphia Eagles center.

"The reason why he can't hang out with one another is because he's a big boy," Smith said. "Pooley is a big boy, walked around like 250. Pooley's a big boy who likes very very very big women. I'm talking about Rasputia-type women. ... Blubber hanging from your arms, legs and everything else in between."

Stephen A. Smith added that if "Pooley" hangs out with big women, those big women would like to hang out with men like his best friend. Smith didn't elaborate on why he barely talks with "Pooley," but it's safe to assume that he's likely feeling out of place when he's with him and his other plus-size pals.

For those who don't know what a Rasputia-type woman is, it's a reference to Eddie Murphy's "Norbit" film. Rasputia was played by Murphy and she was the morbidly obese and abusive wife of the titular character.

Stephen A. Smith's hilarious 'Pooley' story

Stephen A. Smith

Stephen A. Smith previously shared his best friend's love for big women when he appeared on Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast last year. The two discussed plus-sized women and Smith brought up "Pooley" and his preference.

"You could put Beyonce right in front of Pooley and Pooley would look at you and go like this, 'What the hell am I supposed to do with that?' Because if you were not 250 pounds minimum with blubber hanging off your arms, and cellulite everywhere, and you weren't big enough to tilt a small car, Pooley was not interested in you. You were entirely too small."

Maher had a problem with plus-sized women being highlighted in today's society. He doesn't hate people like that, but he's worried about possible health problems that kind of lifestyle would have.

