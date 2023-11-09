"Soo proud of you my love": Larsa Pippen congratulates son Justin Pippen for landing Top 15 NCAA school offer

Larsa Pippen is one proud mom after her son Justin Pippen received three NCAA offers, including one from a Top 15 school. Justin is the third child of Scottie and Larsa Pippen. The 18-year-old combo guard is a three-star recruit out of Sierra Canyon High School.

In a series of posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, Justin confirmed that he received three offers on Wednesday. He's officially being recruited by the Texas A&M Aggies, Stanford Cardinal and UC Santa Barbara Gauchos. Texas A&M is currently ranked No. 15 in the AP's Top 25.

Larsa Pippen was one proud mother and congratulated her son on Instagram. She shared Justin Pippen's tweets, with a message on what of them saying:

"Super excited for your journey @justinpippen. I'm soo proud of you, my love."

Larsa Pippen shared this on one of her Instagram stories.

Justin Pippen will have several options since Texas A&M, Stanford and UC Santa Barbara are not the only schools interested in him. Justin already received offers from the Sacramento State Hornets and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The 18-year-old can play both guard positions, standing at 6-foot-3 and weighs around 180 pounds. He's shown improvements in his game and will likely receive more offers.

Justin Pippen speaks on his brother Scotty Pippen Jr.'s influence

Scotty Pippen Jr. and Justin Pippen

Scotty Pippen Jr. and Justin Pippen are sons of the legendary Chicago Bulls player and six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen. Scotty Jr. made it to the NBA last season, but spent most of his time with the LA Lakers' G League affiliate team. He also failed to make the roster this season and will likely spend it on the G League.

In a recent interview with Yahoo! Sports, Justin discussed the influence of having a father and brother who played in the NBA. It was all about hard work and just taking the time to improve on the court.

"They have the blueprint," Justin said. "We're following in their footsteps and just trying to get to the league. ... I feel like my brother has increased my work ethic, for sure," Justin said. "Just being in the gym with him and other pros this summer, and my dad as well. He's just telling me to wake up every single day and put the work in.

