"Don't know basketball": 7x NBA champion lambasts critics who called out LeBron James for passing game-winning shot vs Heat

LeBron James was criticized for passing up a game-winning shot in the LA Lakers' 108-107 loss to the Miami Heat on Monday night. Seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry defended "The King" from people and analysts who "don't know basketball."

On Spectrum SportsNet's pregame show for the Lakers-Rockets matchup on Wednesday, Horry blasted critics of the four-time NBA MVP. While some thought James should have taken the shot, others believe passing to the open man was the right basketball play.

"The people who killed him don't know basketball," Horry said.

With around eight seconds left in the fourth quarter, LeBron James received the inbound pass from Taurean Prince. He was defended by Jimmy Butler, who is among the best defenders in the NBA.

James drove the basketball and barely got past Butler. Bam Adebayo was there for the help, with "The King" drawing the defense as usual. He also had a shot at making a tough layup or getting fouled, but he found Cam Reddish wide open on the corner.

Reddish got the ball and had a shot to get the win for the LA Lakers. However, his shot found the rim and bounced as the Miami Heat earned a hard-fought victory. While it was the right basketball play, some people would prefer James taking that shot.

The four-time NBA champ has driven to the basket thousands of times in his career. He either makes it, misses or gets fouled. It might be the best to take that shot since Reddish has not proven to be a clutch player in the NBA yet.

The Lakers will need all the wins they can get at this stage of the season. They cannot rely on James, who will turn 39 next month, to continue carrying them. But with all the injuries to the Lakers, including to Anthony Davis, James might not have any other choice.

LeBron James praised Dillon Brooks ahead of Wednesday's game

Dillon Brooks and LeBron James

While Dillon Brooks took a shot at LeBron James before the LA Lakers-Houston Rockets matchup on Wednesday, "The King" had nothing but praise for his loudmouth adversary. James told reporters that Brooks earned his massive contract with the Rockets due to his hard work.

"I think every player that is awarded with a contract is awarded for a reason, and they're worthy of the contract that they get," James said. "So I think in his case, he was worthy of the contract he got. He's put in the work since he came out of Oregon, and that's what Houston found value in and he's here. So no, I think it has nothing to do with that."

