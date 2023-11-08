"Need like an OG Anunoby-type" - Ramona Shelbourne highlights Eastern Conference heavyweight's need of the hour

OG Anunoby of the Toronto Raptors has been linked to several teams since last season. The Raptors were open to trading him, but he stayed put at the deadline and in the offseason. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne has a perfect place for Anunoby, who is among the top two-way players in the NBA today.

In a recent episode of "The Hoop Collective" podcast, Shelburne tinkered about what the Philadelphia 76ers need to be able to contend in the Eastern Conference. They have an MVP in Joel Embiid and a rising star in Tyrese Maxey, but they need a difference-maker like Anunoby.

"I think (the Sixers) need like an OG Anunoby-type," Shelburne said. "They need someone who can (provide) perimeter defense, make up for what Maxey doesn't do there."

OG Anunoby had a great campaign last season, averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 steals per game. Anunoby was one of the lone bright spots for the Toronto Raptors, who should have completely rebuilt their team around Scottie Barnes.

The 26-year-old forward will fit into any system and could provide a great defense for a team like the Philadelphia 76ers. They got rid of Harden, but they also had to part ways with their best perimeter defender, P.J. Tucker.

Philly acquired Robert Covington and signed Patrick Beverley in the offseason, but they are not game-changers when it comes to the playoffs. If the Sixers can acquire Anunoby, they can challenge the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks or Miami Heat.

Philadelphia 76ers interested in OG Anunoby and Zach LaVine?

Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls and OG Anunoby of the Toronto Raptors

Some people expect the Philadelphia 76ers to be active in adding another star before the trade deadline. Joel Embiid would not appreciate it if the Sixers wasted his prime years waiting for Tyrese Maxey to turn into an All-Star. It's a disservice to Embiid, one of the best big man to ever play the game.

According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, the Sixers are likely to target Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls or OG Anunoby of the Toronto Raptors. Both the Bulls and Raptors could be sellers at the trade deadline, so they are worth monitoring.

LaVine gives the Sixers another scoring option to pair with Embiid and Maxey, but Anunoby provides something different. He's better on the defensive end than LaVine, who is more known as an offensive player, as well as Maxey.

The only question for the Sixers is do they have enough assets to acquire someone like LaVine or Anunoby? They have a few first-round picks available but don't have a young player to entice rebuilding teams such as the Bulls and Raptors.

