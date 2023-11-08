"Y'all in my book": Dwight Howard's ex-Royce Reed reveals his 4-word introduction to her on Pleasure Island concession stand

Dwight Howard's ex-girlfriend Royce Reed has revealed how they met back in 2004. Howard and Reed dated for a while when he was a player for the Orlando Magic and she was one of the team's dancers. They have a son together named Braylon born on Nov. 18, 2007.

In an interview with Carlos King on YouTube, Reed was asked to tell the story of how she met the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year. It was at the Pleasure Island concession stand before she was about to watch "The Notebook."

"He walked in with some of his friends," Reed said. "(My friend) was like, 'I think that's the rookie' and I turned around and I was like, 'Rookie who?' . ... They walk up to the concession stand and he's looking. He goes, 'Y'all in my book.'

She also said:

"I'm like, 'Sweetheart, what book?' 'My yearbook.' I'm said, 'No, I'm grown.' He's like, 'No, my Magic book.' He still had that young even-like conversation. He was like, 'My Magic book. I'm like the rookie.'"

Royce Reed added that she had a boyfriend at the time, but they broke up after he thought that she was cheating on him. Dwight Howard caught her crying and began comforting her. They began texting each other after that, but she was not fond of the then-18-year-old rookie.

Reed even put Howard in the friendzone before they ended up having the conversation to officially become a couple on July 31, 2004. They broke up more than two years into their relationship due to his infidelity.

She also shared the story of how Braylon was conceived in March 2007. They had already broken up for a few months when something happened between them when Howard was asking her to forgive him.

Dwight Howard facing sexual assault lawsuit

Dwight Howard is facing sexual assault allegations.

Dwight Howard made headlines last month when his lawyer responded to a sexual assault lawsuit filed by a man named Stephen Harper back in July. Howard's camp has denied that he sexually assaulted Harper, but acknowledged that their sexual encounter was consensual.

Howard is not just facing a lawsuit, but fans are also questioning his sexuality. There have been rumors over the years that the one-time NBA champion was gay, but he always denied it.

In an Instagram Live, Howard responded to all the trolls and haters a couple of weeks ago.

"Why the hell do you or anybody care who the hell I spend my time with?" Howard said. "That's the problem with y'all people. Y'all worrying about who people spend they time with. Whatever I'm doing in my bedroom is my damn business."

